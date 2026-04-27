Every song that plays in Euphoria season 3’s Nate and Cassie wedding episode

We’ve made it to one of the most teased moments in Euphoria season 3: Nate (Jacob Elordi) and Cassie’s (Sydney Sweeney) wedding. After the five-year time jump between seasons 2 and 3, the unlikely couple is still together—but not exactly going strong. So far this season, we’ve learned that Nate is in serious debt, and Cassie has a strategy to get money quickly. But it’s against Nate’s wishes.

In episode 3, “The Ballad of Paladin,” we see Cassie and Nate’s wedding play out, which is full of tense reunions. Now that Cassie and Maddy have reconnected, Nate’s ex-girlfriend is in attendance, and she’s not the only one he’s surprised to see. It’s another dramatic episode, leaving Cassie and Nate’s night ruined.

Check out the full list of songs from the episode tonight:

Euphoria season 3 episode 3 soundtrack

“Boom Boom” by Fatboy

“Pachelbel's Canon”

“When I Fall in Love” by Nat King Cole

“Please, Please, Please” by James Brown (performed by the wedding band)

“She Wears My Ring” by Elvis Presley (performed by the wedding band)

“Get Low” by Lil Jon (performed by the wedding band)

“I Want to Know What Love Is” by Foreigner (performed by the wedding band)

“The Ballad Of Paladin” by Johnny Western

Though this season of Euphoria is undoubtedly different than past seasons, there’s still a few things we can always count on. For one, the soundtrack is still full of bops—though we miss Labrinth’s music so badly—and the acting is still fantastic. Though Rue is in a different place in her life, she’s still making mistake after mistake and putting herself in danger.

By tonight’s episode, we learn that she’s working her way up the ranks at work and is now dealing guns to very threatening people. Rue, what are we doing!? And by the looks of the preview for next week’s episode, she’s about to find herself in serious danger.

Zendaya and Hunter Schafer in Euphoria season 3 | Photograph by Patrick Wymore/HBO

Whether it’s Cassie and Nate arguing over her OnlyFans account or Rue having to take one of the dancers at her work to “rehab,” this season is full of unexpected moments. Now that we’ve made it to Nate and Cassie’s wedding, that drama isn’t going to stop. Nate is going to have to figure out how to pay back the money he owes, and Cassie is about to get a makeover from Maddy. Plus, Jules is getting a job in Hollywood.

Watch the preview for next week’s episode below:

Keep up with us at Show Snob, where we’re recapping every episode of Euphoria season 3. New episodes release every Sunday night on HBO and HBO Max.