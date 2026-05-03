Euphoria season 3 episode 4 release time and what's next

Euphoria season 3 episode 3 (titled “America My Dream”) showed that no matter how much time has passed, the characters of this show never learn their lesson. In this case, we have Nate Jacobs, who seems to be following the same destructive path as his father. The difference is his downfall will be trying to keep up with the Joneses.

In episode 2, it’s revealed that Nate has borrowed money from the wrong people. Because Nate has rarely faced the repercussions of his actions, he probably thought he could string these people along. Thanks to that mentality, he’s short one pinky after Naz (the loaner) has one of his goons cut it off. Now, it’s just a matter of how he gets the money. The easy guess is that he’ll have to let Cassie start to grow her OnlyFans. If he doesn’t, things are going to get worse.

The more important storyline involves Rue. At the end of "America My Dream", Rue is pulled over by the police, who are accompanied by an unmarked car. At first, I thought that this was Laurie’s people who had connections to the cops. While that was bad, it’s even worse. It was the DEA, and they know who Rue is.

Euphoria, season 3, episode 4 release time

Euphoria, season 3, episode 4, titled “Kitty Likes To Dance”, is set to premiere in the US on Sunday, April 26, at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max. Below are the release times for other places worldwide.

Hawaii: 3:00 p.m. HST on Sunday, May 3

Alaska: 5:00 p.m. AKDT on Sunday, May 3

May 3 West Coast of the US: 6:00 p.m. PT on Sunday, May 3

Mountain time: 7:00 p.m. MT on Sunday, May 3

Midwest of the US: 8:00 p.m. CT on Sunday, May 3

East Coast of the US: 9:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 3

Canada (Crave): 9:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 3

Brazil: 10:00 p.m. BRT on Sunday, May 3

UK (Sky Atlantic): 2:00 a.m. GMT on Friday, Monday, May 4

Spain and Central Europe: 3:00 a.m. CEST on Monday, May 4

Bulgaria and Eastern Europe: 4:00 a.m. EEST on Monday, May 4

India: 6:30 a.m. IST on Monday, May 4

New Zealand (Neon): 1:00 p.m. NZST on Monday, May 4

What to expect in Euphoria season 3 episode 4

In the trailer above, Rue is being questioned by the DEA. We don’t know what they want, but the end of the preview makes it clear that they want her to rat on Alamo Brown.

If you know Rue, you know that her main concern is self-preservation. So of course, she’s going to do whatever she can to avoid prison. Although maybe she’ll surprise viewers, it's unlikely, but we can have hope.

In the preview, we also see Maddy helping Cassie make her platform bigger. In order to do that, Cassie has to get her picture looking hot with a celebrity. This will obviously cause some issues with Nate because it will make him look bad in front of his friends. However, the only way for him to get out of that debt is for Cassie to get those pics. Because, if I had to guess, the appointment with the court won’t go well.

Cassie working with Maddy is going to cause issues within the Jacobs household. Maddy seems to still have feelings for Nate, and Nate lacks the self-control to shut down any advances. It wouldn’t be shocking if they get together before the season ends.

I expect some awkward moments between the two lovers in episode 4. We'll be covering Euphoria season 3 episode 4 on Show Snob. Stay tuned!