Euphoria season 3 barely features any songs this week (besides the score)

We’ve made it to the halfway point on Euphoria season 3, and whether you love or hate the season so far, it’s definitely been eventful and surprising.

The Zendaya-led HBO drama, which premiered in 2019 and aired its second season in 2022, has evolved after a five-year time jump, following the central characters after high school with their respective careers. They’re still messy, of course, and now they must face more real-life consequences than ever.

Last week, we got to see the highly-anticipated wedding episode, where Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and Nate (Jacob Elordi) got married, only for their night to end in violence. With Nate owing money to a very dangerous guy, Cassie is taking it upon herself to make money—but with that comes drama of its own. If you’re loving the soundtrack of Euphoria season 3, check out the songs from tonight’s episode, “Kitty Likes to Dance, “ below.

Season 3 episode 4 soundtrack

“Thirteen Men” by Ann-Margret

“Whatchu Kno About Me” by GloRilla and Sexyy Red

“Cold as Ice” by M.O.P.

Zendaya in Euphoria season 3 episode 4 | Photograph by Eddy Chen/HBO

This week’s episode surprisingly barely features any music beyond the score, which is definitely a change from previous seasons which were jam-packed with popular tracks. This season has toned down the soundtrack, unfortunately, also replacing Labrinth with Hans Zimmer. Labrinth’s absence has been felt every episode.

Last week’s episode ended with Rue (Zendaya) getting pulled over by the police after leaving the wedding early for a job. Tonight’s episode opens up right where we left off, showing her in the back. of a cop car while police dogs inspect her car—and find something. Cut to Rue being arrested. It’s shocking this hasn’t happened sooner! It’s not looking good for our girl, and she resorts to becoming an informant for the cops.

Elsewhere in the episode, Cassie moves out of her home with Nate and gets an apartment, selling her ring for cash. Linking up with Maddy (Alexa Demie), she gets a full-on makeover and meets a celebrity. Jules (Hunter Schafer) gets a new work opportunity that doesn’t go as planned, while Rue nearly gets caught snitching. The storylines feel a bit aimless at this point, but the show is still entertaining nevertheless.

Watch the teaser for next week’s episode while we wait for Sunday to roll around again:

We’re recapping every episode of Euphoria season 3 right here on Show Snob, so keep checking back with us week to week.