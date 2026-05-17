Euphoria season 3 episode 6 release time by time zone and what to expect

In Euphoria season 3 episode 5, Rue had one of her normal episodes when her actions affected everyone else. But for the first time, not everything is negative.

On the bad side, Jules is learning that having Rue around may lead to her being kicked out of the apartment her sugar daddy (Ellis) is paying for. It was something as simple as leaving her boxers where Ellis could find them. Now he has to wonder if sex with Jules is worth risking catching an STD.

The positive part came late in the episode when Alamo Brown was ready to have Rue killed. Luckily, she was having dinner with Maddy when Alamo showed up, because he later asked Maddy if she trusted Rue. Maddy saved her friend's life with one sentence: “She’s a little crazy, but she has a good heart.”

It's an accurate statement that will become the only reason that Rue survives being buried up to her neck as Alamo Brown charges at her on a horse.

Here's how you can watch the upcoming episode to see what's next.

Euphoria, season 3, episode 6 release time

Euphoria, season 3, episode 6, titled “Stand Still and See”, is set to premiere in the US on Sunday, May 17, at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max. Below are the release times for other places worldwide.

Hawaii: 3:00 p.m. HST on Sunday, May 17

Alaska: 5:00 p.m. AKDT on Sunday, May 17

West Coast of the US: 6:00 p.m. PT on Sunday, May 17

Mountain time: 7:00 p.m. MT on Sunday, May 17

Midwest of the US: 8:00 p.m. CT on Sunday, May 17

East Coast of the US: 9:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 17

Canada (Crave): 9:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 17

Brazil: 10:00 p.m. BRT on Sunday, May 17

UK (Sky Atlantic): 2:00 a.m. GMT on Friday, Monday, May 18

Central Europe: 3:00 a.m. CEST on Monday, May 18

Eastern Europe: 4:00 a.m. EEST on Monday, May 18

India: 6:30 a.m. IST on Monday, May 18

New Zealand (Neon): 1:00 p.m. NZST on Monday, May 18

What to expect in Euphoria season 3 episode 6

In the Euphoria season 3 episode 6 preview, you don’t see Rue, but there’s no way she’s dead. She was likely kept out of the trailer because of how the previous episode ended. Showing her would have revealed that Alamo Brown spared her. Speaking of Alamo Brown, it looks like this episode will revolve around him and his crew.

Brown’s life has been a mess since Rue came into his life. As illogical as Bishop’s thoughts about people being cursed may sound, he’s right about Rue. There’s been a “cascade of trouble.” If he hadn’t allowed her into his life, he wouldn’t be at war with Laurie. A war that will become even more intense in episode 6.

Another storyline to pay attention to is Maddy's work with Alamo Brown. She’s making content with some of his workers and says they need a day off. Brown doesn’t agree, but that will change. Maddy understands that rested workers are happy ones. Happy workers are more inclined to do things. However, don’t be shocked if his current situation with Laurie has him thinking irrationally.

Stay tuned for more news about Euphoria season 3! We only have a few episodes left.