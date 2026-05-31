Euphoria season 3 episode 8 release time (by time zone), finale preview, and what to expect

This season of Euphoria has been met with conflicting opinions. Some people are upset with the direction of the season and how some of the characters have been portrayed. However, no matter how you feel, the penultimate episode of season 3 was the most intense one so far.

During the episode, Naz and his goons kidnap Cassie and tell her that she needs to come up with a $1 million, or they’re going to kill her husband, Nate.

Cassie calls the only person she can rely on, Maddy, who does something she will come to regret. She goes to Alamo Brown. He helps her, but at a price. From here on, he gets 20% of whatever she makes. Sadly, after killing Naz, Nate’s body is recovered dead after being bitten multiple times by a rattlesnake.

Meanwhile, Rue is at Laurie’s, dealing with her gang of Nazis. When Faye learns that her boyfriend, Wayne, will make Faye kill Rue, Faye decides to help break into his safe. Sadly, when they open it, it’s nothing but I.D.’s. Rather than being patient, Faye wakes Wayne up right before the episode ends. Rue's fate will be decided in the season finale.

Toby Wallace and Chloe Cherry in Euphoria season 3 episode 7 - Photograph by Eddy Chen/HBO

Euphoria season 3 episode 8 release time

Euphoria season 3 episode 8, titled “In God We Trust,” is set to premiere in the US on Sunday, May 31, at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max. Below are the release times for other places worldwide.

Hawaii: 3:00 p.m. HST on Sunday, May 31

Alaska: 5:00 p.m. AKDT on Sunday, May 31

West Coast of the US: 6:00 p.m. PT on Sunday, May 31

Mountain time: 7:00 p.m. MT on Sunday, May 31

Midwest of the US: 8:00 p.m. CT on Sunday, May 31

East Coast of the US: 9:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 31

Canada (Crave): 9:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 31

Brazil: 10:00 p.m. BRT on Sunday, May 31

UK (Sky Atlantic): 2:00 a.m. GMT on Friday, Monday, June 1

Central Europe: 3:00 a.m. CEST on Monday, June 1

Eastern Europe: 4:00 a.m. EEST on Monday, June 1

India: 6:30 a.m. IST on Monday, June 1

New Zealand (Neon): 1:00 p.m. NZST on Monday, June 1

What to expect in the Euphoria season 3 finale

My biggest question is what’s next for Maddy and Cassie, because Maddy is the only person left in Cassie’s life. The problem is whether or not Maddy saved her for friendship or money. It seems like Maddy still cares for her despite everything that’s happened, but that may not be the case. Because, above everything else, Maddy is a businesswoman. Although you don’t make a deal with Alamo unless you care.

If you watched the trailer above, then you know that Rue survives her encounter with Faye and Wayne because she’s talking to Alamo Brown. It’s not shocking since Rue always seems to get out of trouble. The interesting part will be how she makes that happen. Is she saved by G (Marshawn Lynch), or is someone in Laurie’s crew working for the DEA?

The preview also shows Rue running away from someone, Alamo riding his horse, and Big Eddy being stopped by the police and likely the DEA. Are all of these things connected, or is something else going on? Stay tuned to Show Snob to find out.