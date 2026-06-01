The Euphoria season 3 finale has arrived in the blink of an eye to bring the epic battle that's been playing out all season long to an end. In the penultimate episode, the stage was set for the final showdown between Alamo and Laurie, with Rue still right in the middle. However, as she and Faye broke into Wayne's safe and found no money, Faye put Rue in danger all over again.

As for Cassie and Maddy, their problems also aren't likely over and could be just beginning after Maddy teamed with Alamo to help save Nate. Well, that didn't end up working out since Nate was already dead, but Maddy's still on the hook with Alamo. For possibly the last time ever, let's see if there are any additional deaths in the finale and see how season 3 (and maybe the series) ends.

Euphoria season 3 episode 8 picks up where we left off, with Faye ratting out Rue. She thinks quickly on her feet to attack both Wayne and Faye and run away. Unfortunately, Wayne chases after her with a gun and Rue gets hit. Despite the pain, she's able to make it up a ladder and escape off the property through the barn. She's caught by a man on horseback who lassoes her ankles are drags her with him, but the man's shot. From a distance, G yells at her to run and they finally make their escap.

Cassie and Maddy have breakfast at a diner, still worse for the wear in their outfits from Nate's death scene. Maddy asks Cassie what she should do, and her friends only joins her side of the booth and grabs her hand. Cassie insists that they're in this together. Alamo looks through the contents of Wayne's safe and praises Rue. She takes the Percocet he gives her for the pain. He's on her side now.

Chloe Cherry and Toby Wallace in Euphoria season 3 episode 8 | Photograph by Patrick Wymore/HBO

The DEA's invasion brings the finale's first major death

Alamo gives Rue a significant payment and prescription painkillers for her time off, but she hesitates on taking the pills. She has her hand stitched up at the hospital, and something like relief floods her face. While Alamo's guys handle a drop, Rue heads back to Ali's to recover. Big Eddy's attempt to get back across the border is dicey, but against all odds, the whole crew makes it through.

Rue listens to a spiritual podcast whole holding the bottle of Percocets, clearly considering the path she will take. Both Laurie and the DEA await the arrival of the "package," hinting toward the imminent end of the battle. While in the bathroom, Faye makes Wayne realize that they're anticipating a setup. He and Faye make a hasty escape through the barn, taking a horse off the property as the Big Eddy's van speeds past them. And right behind them, a cavalry of police, even a helicopter.

The DEA swarms, taking Kitty and Christina out of the van before entering Laurie's house. One by one, they're arrested while Laurie stands on the roof with a rope tied to her neck. She jumps from the side of the roof and instantly dies on impact. Alamo finds the haul of drugs, and he's pleasantly surprised. Clearly, there was some sort of decoy that allowed Alamo to win.

Faye hitchhikes on the side of the road and secures a ride for her and Wayne, who prepares his gun. In the morning, Ali wakes up to find Rue already awake and eating cereal. While watching the news, Rue learns that Fezco escaped from prison. Despite Ali's protests, she excitedly rushes out to pick him up. Once she's out the door, she finds her bottle of pills. Unfortunately, she doesn't find him at their meeting spot, but we see a flashback to happier times for Rue and Fez.

She speeds to another location, but she's too late. When she drives up, there are police already stationed at the end of the street. She tries to get through the alley claiming that she's trying to get to her house. Even though the cops tell her she can't, she runs past them and sneaks in through her bedroom window. She finds her mom reading the Bible at the dining room table. She reaches out to Rue, but Rue's clearly in a drugged out state in reality and now atcually in her house.

Alexa Demie in Euphoria season 3 episode 8 | Photograph by Eddy Chen/HBO

Rue meets her tragic ending in the Euphoria season 3 finale

Ali wakes up in the morning, for real this time, and lights a cigarette. He finds Rue on the couch with a bottle of pills on the table beside her. He immediately starts crying when he realizes that she has died. Ali tests the pills that Alamo gave her and learns that they were laced with a fatal dose of fentanyl. Clearly, Alamo wasn't on her side after all. Ali calls Rue's mom to relay the tragic news.

During a meeting, Ali gets vulnerable about losing Rue and reveals that he relapsed. He says that this will be his last meeting and plans to find a better way to be of service. In her apartment, Jules sits in front of a blank canvas, clearly overcome with emotion and unable to begin painting. When she finally begins painting, she starts crying but also smiling while creating a portrait of Rue.

Cassie fixes up the house she previously shared with Nate as a space to create content with her girls. She wants Lexi to join the team as a "storyteller." Cassie sees Maddy off with an envelope of cash and tells her that it will be "easier if you pretend to like him." Lexi waves goodbye to Maddy with a sympathetic wave. She gets into a car with Bishop and a small dog, heading out into the night.

Still at home, Lexi asks Cassie about Nate. Apparently, she hasn't been told the truth about Nate's death. She only thinks that Nate has disappeared. Lexi opens up about finding Rue's Bible in her apartment where she left it. She decided to read it and found there was a lot of violence and sex. Lexi also discovered powerful revelations about herself and guilt over how she left things with Rue. She opens up to her sister about deep reflections, and Cassie disarms her by complimenting Rue's smile.

Sydney Sweeney in Euphoria season 3 episode 8 | Photograph by Patrick Wymore/HBO

Alamo and Ali have a deadly final showdown

For now, Lexi turns down Cassie's offer to work with her. After Lexi leaves, Cassie returns to her bedroom and cries while looking at photo of her and Nate. Without Lexi, Maddy, or Nate, she's alone in this giant house full of bad memories. Maddy meets with Alamo at the Silver Slipper and, from a distance, we seem him give her a kiss. Bishop follows them to the back of the club.

He stands guard outside as Alamon and Maddy clearly go into a private room for some kind of activities Maddy doesn't like. A man in a military uniform places a lock over the handles of a safe before sitting down with a large back on the club's floor. In the private room, Maddy gives Alamo the envelope of cash. He claims that he had an epiphany about his life.

Kitty gives the man in uniform a lapdance, and it's revealed to by Ali. He's asking to see the manager, in fact insisting on it. Apparently, Alamo wants to have the American dream with Maddy, which means having a family together. G meets with Ali, who slips Rue's name and gets him on edge. G begins to threaten Ali, but he cocks his gun underneath the table and forces G to sit. With the gun pointed to G's groin, Ali asks about Alamo and the truth about Rue's death. Ali shoots G when he stands up.

The whole club shrieks in terror and ducks. Ali shoots Alamo's men who try to fight back as he loudly shouts for Alamo. When Alamo sends his bull head through the window, Ali ends up on the ground. Ali points his gun at Alamo, who pulls Maddy in front of him. He shoves Maddy to the ground and finds himself another gun. Alamo convinces Ali to lower his shotgun and approaches him, now understanding that he's settling the score for Rue.

Alamo drinks the rest of champagne bottle provided by Kitty. When the bottle drops after she rolls it on the bar, he and Ali will draw. However, Alamo's gun has no bullets. Before he can finish swearing off Bishop for betraying him, Ali shoots him in the stomach. He shoots him one more time for good measure. Maddy's filled will relief knowing that she's free. Ali shoots Alamo one final time. Bishop drops all of the bullets and says, "May God have mercy." He also offers Maddy a ride home.

Ali goes to the house Rue stayed at in the season premiere and asks its residents how he can help. He reveals that his daughter is in a "better place" and calls himself Martin McQueen. He's finishing what Rue started and wasn't able to return to. Ali joins the family for dinner and leads the prayer. When he finishes speaking, he opens his eyes and sees Rue sitting in the empty chair at the other end of the table. Rue smiles, giving the finale a hopeful note before officially ending.