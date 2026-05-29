We've got some bad news about Euphoria season 3 episode 8

After waiting four years for Euphoria season 3, time has absolutely flown by as the episodes unfolded week after week. Somehow, the final episode has arrived and will end season 3. As agonizing as the wait for the third season might have seemed, it's nothing compared to the actual agony that the characters have been going through. Let's just say, season 3 hasn't played around.

There have been three episodes in Euphoria season 3 that were highly anticipated among fans, and those were the premiere, Cassie and Nate's wedding, and—spoiler alert!—Nate's death. But there's absolutely no doubt that the season 3 finale is by far the biggest (both in size and expectation) episode yet, but there's an extra layer of bittersweet added for this particular finale.

Euphoria season 3 episode 8 could be the final episode of the show

Before Euphoria season 3 even premiered, fans suspected that this could be the Emmy Award-winning show's final run. HBO bosses have commented on the speculation without explicitly confirming that it's the final season, but Zendaya's comments ahead of the season premiere seemed to suggest that season 3 will be the end of the road—at the very least for her.

Zendaya told Drew Barrymore, "I think so, yeah," when asked if Euphoria season 3 will be the final season and assured fans that episode 8 will provide closure. When the episode, titled "In God We Trust," airs on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday, May 31 at 9 p.m. ET, this could very well the last time we see these actors playing these characters. It's sad to see this journey end.

Zendaya in Euphoria season 3 episode 8 | Photograph by Eddy Chen/HBO

But it's also the right time to bring Euphoria to its natural conclusion, which some might argue could have already happened with the second season. While that season's ending wasn't an especially organic series finale, the long stretch of time between seasons 2 and 3 completely shifted the show's original premise and turned it into something entirely new.

The show debuted as HBO's first high-school set teen drama series, an elevated and gritty take on the genre that largely remained on smaller networks like The WB, The CW, and Freeform. For season 3, Euphoria plucked its characters out of high school and dropped them into adulthood, though they face the same personal problems they always had except now they can legally drink.

For the most part, Euphoria season 3 has been a ratings success story, with viewership surging and staying on par with and even exceeding the numbers from the previous season. The creative overhaul has been met with significantly negative reception from critics and fans, though the performances from the talented cast remains the one bright spot everyone can still agree on.

But that's exactly what could put Euphoria out to pasture. The show's success turned its cast into movie stars. Bringing Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, and Hunter Schafer back amid their flourishing careers was nearly impossible and likely couldn't happen again. It's unclear whether the cast signed one-season deals to return, but that's probably the case given the circumstance.

In the lead-up to the season 3 finale, HBO has been marketing it as just that: a season finale. The network hasn't uttered the words "series finale" or confirmed the show's fate, but the writing appears to be on the wall. There's a chance HBO will avoid concrete decisions as it has with past hit shows like Curb Your Enthusiasm and The Comeback just in case inspiration strikes for season 4.