Everything coming to HBO Max in February 2026 (Full release calendar)

Another month is almost here, and HBO Max is the latest streamer to release its content plan. February 2026 is packed with horror, reality, talk shows, and so much more.
This is going to be a great month for streaming content. The broadcast networks are mostly going to take some time off as the Winter Olympics take over our screens. That means time to spend on movies and shows that HBO Max has to offer.
Notable mentions on HBO Max in February 2026
If you love late night talk shows, then you’ll want to pay attention to Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. He takes a look at the week (or in the case of the first episode, a few weeks) of news and offers a satirical look at the events. There is a lot to cover since the show took a break after its previous season in November 2025, and we’re ready for it.
Not got enough of winter outside? Well, you’ll want to watch the movie Dead of Winter starring Emma Thompson and Judy Greer. Thompson plays a grief-stricken loner who finds herself caught out in the middle of a blizzard. While there, she finds a young woman imprisoned by a desperate couple, but can she help the woman (and herself) to survive!
How about a coming-of-age movie? Boys Go to Jupiter is one to watch with Jack Corbett playing a teenager who has a dream. He wants to make $5,000 while in Florida. This is an animated coming-of-age story that cannot be missed. It’s sure to reignite a few dreams of yourself.
Another late night series to watch is Neighbors. This is a reality series that takes a look at some of the most outrageous and absurd moments between residents. There is something fascinating about the steps that people will take to feel like they’ve won some sort of ridiculous neighbor battle. Honestly, there’s nothing worse than bad neighbors.
Of course, there are the usual weekly releases that continue from the month of January. We’ll still get new episodes of The Pitt and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, and there are plenty of new episodes of Discovery and TLC shows, such as 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk and more.
Everything coming to HBO Max this month
February 1
- 42
- 2073
- Aftermath
- Around the World in 80 Days (1956)
- Betrayed (1944)
- Build for Off-Road, Season 2 (Motortrend)
- Captains Courageous (1937)
- Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1932)
- Ferdinand
- Get Him to the Greek
- Get Him to the Greek: Unrated
- The Harvey Girls
- Honky Tonk
- Hop (2011)
- Inconceivable
- Insidious: Chapter 3
- Jezebel
- Just Mercy
- Key Largo
- King Solomon's Mines
- Kitty Foyle
- Lady Be Good
- Laughing Sinners
- The Life of Emile Zola
- Life of Pi
- Lone Star
- The Lost Husband
- Love & Basketball
- Love Happens
- MacGruber
- MacGruber: Unrated
- Malcolm X
- Marie Antoinette
- Masterminds
- Mildred Pierce (1945)
- Mister Roberts
- Mrs. Miniver
- My Blind Brother
- My Cousin Rachel
- National Velvet
- The Notebook
- Now, Voyager
- One Way Passage
- Open Water
- The Perfect Match
- The Picture of Dorian Gray
- Robin Hood (2010)
- The Search
- The Shape of Water
- Silver River
- The Spectacular Now
- Story of Louis Pasteur
- Strike Up the Band
- They Were Expendable
- Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo\
- This Modern Age
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Vacation from Marriage
- Watch on the Rhine
- Westbound
- The Woman in Red
- Wuthering Heights (1939)
- The Yearling
- Zola
February 2
- Madam Beja, Season 1 (Max Original)
- The Last Captains, Season 1 (Discovery)
- Wardens of the North, Season 6 (Animal Planet)
February 3
- 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way: Pillow Talk, Season 7 (TLC)
February 5
- The Murder Tapes, Season 10 (ID)
February 6
- Batwheels, Season 3B
- Boys Go to Jupiter
February 7
- Ready to Love (Detroit), Season 11
February 8
- Puppy Bowl XXII Kickoff (Animal Planet)
- Puppy Bowl XXII (Animal Planet)
February 9
- East Harbor Heroes, Season 1 (Discovery)
February 10
- 90 Day: The Single Life, Season 10 (TLC)
- The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, Season 4 (CNN)
February 12
- Isadora Moon, Season 1C (Max Original)
- The Pope’s Exorcist
February 13
- House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 251 (HGTV)
February 15
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 13 (HBO Original)
- Like Water for Chocolate, Season 2 (HBO Original)
February 16
- Naked and Afraid, Season 19 (Discovery)
- Tournament of Champions VII: The Qualifiers (Food Network)
February 17
- Unexpected, Season 7 (TLC)
February 19
- Murder In Glitterball City (HBO Original)
February 20
- Banksters, Season 1 (HBO Original)
- Dead of Winter
- Fit for a Killer (HBO Original)
- Portobello, Season 1 (HBO Original)
- Surviving the Jehovah's Witnesses (HBO Original)
February 24
- Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 8 (Discovery)
February 25
- Holmes on Homes: Building a Legacy, Season 1 (HGTV)
- Lost Women of Alaska (ID)
February 27
- Paddington 2
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations