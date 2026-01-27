Everything coming to HBO Max in February 2026 (Full release calendar)

Another month is almost here, and HBO Max is the latest streamer to release its content plan. February 2026 is packed with horror, reality, talk shows, and so much more.

This is going to be a great month for streaming content. The broadcast networks are mostly going to take some time off as the Winter Olympics take over our screens. That means time to spend on movies and shows that HBO Max has to offer.

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver -- Courtesy of HBO Max

Notable mentions on HBO Max in February 2026

If you love late night talk shows, then you’ll want to pay attention to Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. He takes a look at the week (or in the case of the first episode, a few weeks) of news and offers a satirical look at the events. There is a lot to cover since the show took a break after its previous season in November 2025, and we’re ready for it.

Not got enough of winter outside? Well, you’ll want to watch the movie Dead of Winter starring Emma Thompson and Judy Greer. Thompson plays a grief-stricken loner who finds herself caught out in the middle of a blizzard. While there, she finds a young woman imprisoned by a desperate couple, but can she help the woman (and herself) to survive!

Boys Go to Jupiter - Courtesy of Cartuna + Irony Point Film

How about a coming-of-age movie? Boys Go to Jupiter is one to watch with Jack Corbett playing a teenager who has a dream. He wants to make $5,000 while in Florida. This is an animated coming-of-age story that cannot be missed. It’s sure to reignite a few dreams of yourself.

Another late night series to watch is Neighbors. This is a reality series that takes a look at some of the most outrageous and absurd moments between residents. There is something fascinating about the steps that people will take to feel like they’ve won some sort of ridiculous neighbor battle. Honestly, there’s nothing worse than bad neighbors.

Of course, there are the usual weekly releases that continue from the month of January. We’ll still get new episodes of The Pitt and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, and there are plenty of new episodes of Discovery and TLC shows, such as 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk and more.

Portobello - Courtesy of Anna Camerlingo + HBO

Everything coming to HBO Max this month

February 1

42

2073

Aftermath

Around the World in 80 Days (1956)

Betrayed (1944)

Build for Off-Road, Season 2 (Motortrend)

Captains Courageous (1937)

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1932)

Ferdinand

Get Him to the Greek

Get Him to the Greek: Unrated

The Harvey Girls

Honky Tonk

Hop (2011)

Inconceivable

Insidious: Chapter 3

Jezebel

Just Mercy

Key Largo

King Solomon's Mines

Kitty Foyle

Lady Be Good

Laughing Sinners

The Life of Emile Zola

Life of Pi

Lone Star

The Lost Husband

Love & Basketball

Love Happens

MacGruber

MacGruber: Unrated

Malcolm X

Marie Antoinette

Masterminds

Mildred Pierce (1945)

Mister Roberts

Mrs. Miniver

My Blind Brother

My Cousin Rachel

National Velvet

The Notebook

Now, Voyager

One Way Passage

Open Water

The Perfect Match

The Picture of Dorian Gray

Robin Hood (2010)

The Search

The Shape of Water

Silver River

The Spectacular Now

Story of Louis Pasteur

Strike Up the Band

They Were Expendable

Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo\

This Modern Age

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Vacation from Marriage

Watch on the Rhine

Westbound

The Woman in Red

Wuthering Heights (1939)

The Yearling

Zola

February 2

Madam Beja, Season 1 (Max Original)

The Last Captains, Season 1 (Discovery)

Wardens of the North, Season 6 (Animal Planet)

February 3

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way: Pillow Talk, Season 7 (TLC)

February 5

The Murder Tapes, Season 10 (ID)

February 6

Batwheels, Season 3B

Boys Go to Jupiter

February 7

Ready to Love (Detroit), Season 11

February 8

Puppy Bowl XXII Kickoff (Animal Planet)

Puppy Bowl XXII (Animal Planet)

February 9

East Harbor Heroes, Season 1 (Discovery)

February 10

90 Day: The Single Life, Season 10 (TLC)

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, Season 4 (CNN)

February 12

Isadora Moon, Season 1C (Max Original)

The Pope’s Exorcist

February 13

House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 251 (HGTV)

February 15

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 13 (HBO Original)

Like Water for Chocolate, Season 2 (HBO Original)

February 16

Naked and Afraid, Season 19 (Discovery)

Tournament of Champions VII: The Qualifiers (Food Network)

February 17

Unexpected, Season 7 (TLC)

February 19

Murder In Glitterball City (HBO Original)

February 20

Banksters, Season 1 (HBO Original)

Dead of Winter

Fit for a Killer (HBO Original)

Portobello, Season 1 (HBO Original)

Surviving the Jehovah's Witnesses (HBO Original)

February 24

Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 8 (Discovery)

February 25

Holmes on Homes: Building a Legacy, Season 1 (HGTV)

Lost Women of Alaska (ID)

February 27