Everything coming to Hulu in February 2026 (Full release calendar)

Are you currently struggling to find new shows and movies to watch? A new month is almost here, and that means the release calendars for the streamers are out. Hulu is packed with great content throughout February 2026.

It doesn’t matter what you’re interested in. Hulu has romance, drama, reality, and so much more. Now you just need to make sure you get the dates in your diary, so you don’t miss your favorite.

Notable releases on Hulu in February 2026

The Artful Dodger season 2 is a must-mention, especially as it’s arriving on Disney+ as well. The second season of this period dramedy follows Dodger on the run. If he sees Lady Bella, he is sure to hang, especially with Inspector Boxer after him. Meanwhile, Bella has her own plans for the future. She wants to get into medicine during a time when it was virtually unheard of.

If you are in the mood for something romantic, then you’ll want ot get ready for the licensed content dropping at the start of the month. 27 Dresses and When harry Met Sally are just two of the fun additions packed with nostalgia. For those who want a little more reality with their romance, seasons 12 and 13 of Say Yes to the Dress will join Hulu.

THE GOOD PLACE -- "Whenever You're Ready" Episode 413/414 -- Pictured: (l-r) Ted Danson as Michael, Kristen Bell as Eleanor -- (Photo by: Colleen Hayes/NBC)

After leaving Netflix, The Good Place is heading to its new home. Yes, Hulu will get all four episodes of this quirky afterlife comedy. If you haven’t watched it yet, now is your chance to binge-watch and see what the deserved hype was about.

Arguably, the biggest releases of the month come towards the end. Paradise season 2 is one of the most talked-about releases, and it’s time to get a few answers now that Xavier is on the outside. He needs to find out about his wife, but he’ll run into other survivors of the apocalypse, offering him hope that maybe his wife did survive.

Then there’s the Scrubs revival, which premieres at the end of the month. JD, Turk, Carla, Cox, and so many more are back in the halls, and they have new interns to teach. Can the revival capture the magic of the original series? Only time will tell!

Everything arriving on Hulu throughout the month

February 1

At Midnight

Baby Boy

Baby Boy En Espanol

Berry Gordy’s The Last Dragon

Big Momma’s House

Big Momma’s House 2

Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk

Black Knight

Blended

Brown Sugar

Date Night

Django Unchained

Drumline

El Dia que todo Cambio

500 Days Of Summer

Fool’s Gold

Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters II

Grandma’s Boy

He’s Just Not That Into You

The Hate U Give

The Help

Hope Floats

How Stella Got Her Groove Back

I, Robot

John Tucker Must Die

Kill Your Darlings

Kung Fu Hustle

La Bamba

The Lady in the Van

The Last King Of Scotland

The Last Song

The Last Station

Like Father, Like Son

Love & Other Drugs

Martha Marcy May Marlene

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Notorious

Pretty Woman

The Proposal

Sister Act

Sister Act 2: Back In The Habit

Sleeping With The Enemy

Soul Food

Sweet Home Alabama

The Smurfs

The Smurfs 2

Tarot

10 Things I Hate About You

12 Years A Slave

27 Dresses

Unstoppable

Waiting To Exhale

What Happens In Vegas

When Harry Met Sally

February 2

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

February 4

One Piece: Whole Cake Island Arc

Chris Spencer: GOAT Adjacent

Jackie Fabulous: You Can Leave

February 5

The Mega-Brands That Build America season 3

Taking the Stand season 4

February 6

My Hero Academia season 8

Splitsville

February 7

House Hunters International season 200

Say Yes to the Dress seasons 12 & 13

Welcome to Plathville season 7

February 9

The Good Place

February 10

The Artful Dodger season 2

Clown in a Cornfield

February 11

Rising Voices season 5

The Scream Murder: A True Teen Horror Story

February 12

Hazardous History with Harry Winkler season 1

February 14

Cake Boss season 10

Naked and Afraid seasons 15 & 17

Worst Cooks in America Seasons 18 & 29

February 16

Beyblade X season 2B

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Smile

February 17

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami seasons 1 & 2

Kourtney & Khloe Take the Hamptons season 1

Kourtney & Kim Take Miami season 1

Kourtney & Kim Take New York seasons 1 & 2

Urchin

February 19

Girl on the Run: The Hunt for America’s Most Wanted Woman season 1

February 20

Watching You season 1

The Astronaut

February 21

Chasing the West season 1

Chopped seasons 24 & 25

The Murder Tapes seasons 5 & 6

Truck Dynasty season 1

February 23

Paradise season 2 premiere

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City

Pretty Cure season 1

February 24

Tornado

February 26

Scrubs revival series premiere

February 27

Spy X Family season 3

Kiss of the Spider Woman

The Accountant

February 28