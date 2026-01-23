Everything coming to Hulu in February 2026 (Full release calendar)

Are you currently struggling to find new shows and movies to watch? A new month is almost here, and that means the release calendars for the streamers are out. Hulu is packed with great content throughout February 2026.
It doesn’t matter what you’re interested in. Hulu has romance, drama, reality, and so much more. Now you just need to make sure you get the dates in your diary, so you don’t miss your favorite.
Notable releases on Hulu in February 2026
The Artful Dodger season 2 is a must-mention, especially as it’s arriving on Disney+ as well. The second season of this period dramedy follows Dodger on the run. If he sees Lady Bella, he is sure to hang, especially with Inspector Boxer after him. Meanwhile, Bella has her own plans for the future. She wants to get into medicine during a time when it was virtually unheard of.
If you are in the mood for something romantic, then you’ll want ot get ready for the licensed content dropping at the start of the month. 27 Dresses and When harry Met Sally are just two of the fun additions packed with nostalgia. For those who want a little more reality with their romance, seasons 12 and 13 of Say Yes to the Dress will join Hulu.
After leaving Netflix, The Good Place is heading to its new home. Yes, Hulu will get all four episodes of this quirky afterlife comedy. If you haven’t watched it yet, now is your chance to binge-watch and see what the deserved hype was about.
Arguably, the biggest releases of the month come towards the end. Paradise season 2 is one of the most talked-about releases, and it’s time to get a few answers now that Xavier is on the outside. He needs to find out about his wife, but he’ll run into other survivors of the apocalypse, offering him hope that maybe his wife did survive.
Then there’s the Scrubs revival, which premieres at the end of the month. JD, Turk, Carla, Cox, and so many more are back in the halls, and they have new interns to teach. Can the revival capture the magic of the original series? Only time will tell!
Everything arriving on Hulu throughout the month
February 1
- At Midnight
- Baby Boy
- Baby Boy En Espanol
- Berry Gordy’s The Last Dragon
- Big Momma’s House
- Big Momma’s House 2
- Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk
- Black Knight
- Blended
- Brown Sugar
- Date Night
- Django Unchained
- Drumline
- El Dia que todo Cambio
- 500 Days Of Summer
- Fool’s Gold
- Ghostbusters
- Ghostbusters II
- Grandma’s Boy
- He’s Just Not That Into You
- The Hate U Give
- The Help
- Hope Floats
- How Stella Got Her Groove Back
- I, Robot
- John Tucker Must Die
- Kill Your Darlings
- Kung Fu Hustle
- La Bamba
- The Lady in the Van
- The Last King Of Scotland
- The Last Song
- The Last Station
- Like Father, Like Son
- Love & Other Drugs
- Martha Marcy May Marlene
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Notorious
- Pretty Woman
- The Proposal
- Sister Act
- Sister Act 2: Back In The Habit
- Sleeping With The Enemy
- Soul Food
- Sweet Home Alabama
- The Smurfs
- The Smurfs 2
- Tarot
- 10 Things I Hate About You
- 12 Years A Slave
- 27 Dresses
- Unstoppable
- Waiting To Exhale
- What Happens In Vegas
- When Harry Met Sally
February 2
- Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
February 4
- One Piece: Whole Cake Island Arc
- Chris Spencer: GOAT Adjacent
- Jackie Fabulous: You Can Leave
February 5
- The Mega-Brands That Build America season 3
- Taking the Stand season 4
February 6
- My Hero Academia season 8
- Splitsville
February 7
- House Hunters International season 200
- Say Yes to the Dress seasons 12 & 13
- Welcome to Plathville season 7
February 9
- The Good Place
February 10
- The Artful Dodger season 2
- Clown in a Cornfield
February 11
- Rising Voices season 5
- The Scream Murder: A True Teen Horror Story
February 12
- Hazardous History with Harry Winkler season 1
February 14
- Cake Boss season 10
- Naked and Afraid seasons 15 & 17
- Worst Cooks in America Seasons 18 & 29
February 16
- Beyblade X season 2B
- Ghostbusters: Afterlife
- Smile
February 17
- Keeping Up with the Kardashians
- Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami seasons 1 & 2
- Kourtney & Khloe Take the Hamptons season 1
- Kourtney & Kim Take Miami season 1
- Kourtney & Kim Take New York seasons 1 & 2
- Urchin
February 19
- Girl on the Run: The Hunt for America’s Most Wanted Woman season 1
February 20
- Watching You season 1
- The Astronaut
February 21
- Chasing the West season 1
- Chopped seasons 24 & 25
- The Murder Tapes seasons 5 & 6
- Truck Dynasty season 1
February 23
- Paradise season 2 premiere
- Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City
- Pretty Cure season 1
February 24
- Tornado
February 26
- Scrubs revival series premiere
February 27
- Spy X Family season 3
- Kiss of the Spider Woman
- The Accountant
February 28
- Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations season 7
- Cake Boss season 9
- Celebrity Jeopardy! season 4 premiere
- The Great Food Truck Race season 18
- A Killer Among Friends season 1
- sMothered season 4
- Spring Baking Championship season 7
- A Journal for Jordan
- Kinds of Kindness
- Passengers
