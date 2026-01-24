If you’re not sure what to watch in the coming weeks, there’s some great news. The streamers are releasing their list of new movies and shows arriving, and Peacock’s is packed with comedy, horror, and everything in between.
There are new Peacock originals to watch as a binge-watch, and there are sporting fixtures that you will not want to miss. Of course, there are more episodes of The Traitors season 4, with the finale airing at the end of the month. So, get ready to mark all the dates you’ll be watching something new!
Notable arrivals on Peacock in February 2026
The full month will be packed with new episodes of The Traitors, as season 4 continues to grab us and get us guessing who will win at the end. The finale airs at the end of the month, and we’ll see if the Traitors will succeed or if the Faithfuls will get the prize money. On top of that, there’s the reunion special, which is always a lot of fun as they break down the events of the episode. And let's not forget the arrival of The Traitors UK.
If you want a comedy competition series, then you’ll want to check out House of Villains. The third season premieres at the end of the month, with Joel McHale hosting once more. Once more, 11 reality all-stars will need to scheme and strategize if they want to prove that they are “America’s Ultimate Supervillain.”
Need something for the start of the month? How about a TV version of an iconic ‘80s movie? The ‘Burbs will arrive with all eight episodes dropping at once. Keke Palmer stars in this reboot that sees a young couple reluctantly relocate to the husband’s childhood home. However, when a new neighbor moves in across the street, secrets that the cul-de-sac has kept for years will come to light. You'll also be able to watch the 1980s movie from Sunday, Feb. 1.
There are plenty of horror movies to drop, as well. One of those is Speak No Evil, starring James McAvoy. It all starts with two couples meeting on a vacation. When one couple takes the other up on an escape to the country, things take a dark turn. Maybe you shouldn’t trust people you meet on vacation! You never know if they’re serial killers.
Of course, there is the big sporting event of the year that you can’t miss out on. The Super Bowl will stream on Peacock as well as air on NBC!
We also can’t forget the episodes of NBC shows that will release weekly on Peacock. They’re not included in this list, but everything that airs, such as Chicago Fire, Brilliant Minds, and Law & Order are available to stream the following day.
Full release calendar for Peacock in February 2026
February 1
- 2 Minutes of Fame
- About Time
- Above the Rim
- Air
- All My Life
- Along Came Polly
- American Fiction
- America's Sweethearts
- Anchorman: The Legend Of Ron Burgundy
- Austenland
- Black Ice
- The Boss Baby
- The Break-Up
- The Brothers
- Bulletproof
- The ‘Burbs (1989)
- Challengers
- Coach Carter
- Couples Retreat
- Courage Under Fire
- Deliver Us From Eva
- The Devil You Know
- Don’t Be A Menace To South Central While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood
- Duplicity
- Enemy Of The State
- Far And Away
- The Favourite
- Fences
- Fifty Shades Darker
- Fifty Shades Freed
- Fifty Shades Of Grey
- The Fighting Temptations
- The First Wives Club
- Ghost
- Grace of Monaco
- Gridiron Gang
- Half Brothers
- Happy Gilmore
- The Hate U Give
- How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days
- I Love You, Man
- Inside Man
- Inside Man: Most Wanted
- Jackie Brown
- Just Like Heaven
- Killers
- Law Abiding Citizen
- Life
- The Longest Yard
- Man On Fire
- Men Of Honor
- Miss Potter
- Mob Cops
- My Cousin Vinny
- My Week With Marilyn
- Notting Hill
- One Day
- Out of Time
- The Place Beyond The Pines
- Pride And Prejudice
- Queen & Slim
- The Revenant
- Ride Along
- Ride Along 2
- Selma
- Sleeping With The Enemy
- Spider-Man: Homecoming
- Straight Outta Compton
- Talk To Me
- Tracks
- Trolls
- Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
- What Happens In Vegas
- What’s Love Got To Do With It
- The Wood
- Zombieland
- Zombieland: Double Tap
- Zoolander
February 2
- E! Live from the Red Carpet: Grammys 2026
- The Real Housewives of Potomac After Show season 1
February 3
- Below Deck Down Under After Show season 1
- Below Deck Down Under season 4 premiere
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
February 4
- Summer House season 10
February 5
- Field Generals: History of the Black Quarterback premiere
February 6
- Black and Blue
- Speak No Evil
February 8
- The ‘Burbs (all eight episodes)
- Super Bowl LX
February 11
- Asteroid City
- Train to Busan
February 13
- Conclave
February 16
- The Real Housewives of Potomac season 10
- The Rise: The Gold Metal Girls of the X Games
- The Rise: The Inaugural Season of the PWHL
February 18
- Every Body
- La Casa de Los Famosos season 6 premiere
- Lobo, Morir, Matando season 1 premiere
February 19
- The Traitors Official Podcast Season 1 Finale
February 26
- House of Villains season 3 premiere
- The Traitors season 4 finale & reunion
- The Traitors UK season 4
February 27
- The Valley: Persian Style season 1 finale
