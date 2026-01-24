If you’re not sure what to watch in the coming weeks, there’s some great news. The streamers are releasing their list of new movies and shows arriving, and Peacock’s is packed with comedy, horror, and everything in between.

There are new Peacock originals to watch as a binge-watch, and there are sporting fixtures that you will not want to miss. Of course, there are more episodes of The Traitors season 4, with the finale airing at the end of the month. So, get ready to mark all the dates you’ll be watching something new!

THE TRAITORS -- Pictured: (l-r) Candiace Dillard Bassett, Lisa Rinna, Rob Rausch

Notable arrivals on Peacock in February 2026

The full month will be packed with new episodes of The Traitors, as season 4 continues to grab us and get us guessing who will win at the end. The finale airs at the end of the month, and we’ll see if the Traitors will succeed or if the Faithfuls will get the prize money. On top of that, there’s the reunion special, which is always a lot of fun as they break down the events of the episode. And let's not forget the arrival of The Traitors UK.

If you want a comedy competition series, then you’ll want to check out House of Villains. The third season premieres at the end of the month, with Joel McHale hosting once more. Once more, 11 reality all-stars will need to scheme and strategize if they want to prove that they are “America’s Ultimate Supervillain.”

Need something for the start of the month? How about a TV version of an iconic ‘80s movie? The ‘Burbs will arrive with all eight episodes dropping at once. Keke Palmer stars in this reboot that sees a young couple reluctantly relocate to the husband’s childhood home. However, when a new neighbor moves in across the street, secrets that the cul-de-sac has kept for years will come to light. You'll also be able to watch the 1980s movie from Sunday, Feb. 1.

There are plenty of horror movies to drop, as well. One of those is Speak No Evil, starring James McAvoy. It all starts with two couples meeting on a vacation. When one couple takes the other up on an escape to the country, things take a dark turn. Maybe you shouldn’t trust people you meet on vacation! You never know if they’re serial killers.

Of course, there is the big sporting event of the year that you can’t miss out on. The Super Bowl will stream on Peacock as well as air on NBC!

We also can’t forget the episodes of NBC shows that will release weekly on Peacock. They’re not included in this list, but everything that airs, such as Chicago Fire, Brilliant Minds, and Law & Order are available to stream the following day.

Full release calendar for Peacock in February 2026

February 1

2 Minutes of Fame

About Time

Above the Rim

Air

All My Life

Along Came Polly

American Fiction

America's Sweethearts

Anchorman: The Legend Of Ron Burgundy

Austenland

Black Ice

The Boss Baby

The Break-Up

The Brothers

Bulletproof

The ‘Burbs (1989)

Challengers

Coach Carter

Couples Retreat

Courage Under Fire

Deliver Us From Eva

The Devil You Know

Don’t Be A Menace To South Central While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood

Duplicity

Enemy Of The State

Far And Away

The Favourite

Fences

Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades Freed

Fifty Shades Of Grey

The Fighting Temptations

The First Wives Club

Ghost

Grace of Monaco

Gridiron Gang

Half Brothers

Happy Gilmore

The Hate U Give

How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days

I Love You, Man

Inside Man

Inside Man: Most Wanted

Jackie Brown

Just Like Heaven

Killers

Law Abiding Citizen

Life

The Longest Yard

Man On Fire

Men Of Honor

Miss Potter

Mob Cops

My Cousin Vinny

My Week With Marilyn

Notting Hill

One Day

Out of Time

The Place Beyond The Pines

Pride And Prejudice

Queen & Slim

The Revenant

Ride Along

Ride Along 2

Selma

Sleeping With The Enemy

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Straight Outta Compton

Talk To Me

Tracks

Trolls

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

What Happens In Vegas

What’s Love Got To Do With It

The Wood

Zombieland

Zombieland: Double Tap

Zoolander

February 2

E! Live from the Red Carpet: Grammys 2026

The Real Housewives of Potomac After Show season 1

February 3

Below Deck Down Under After Show season 1

Below Deck Down Under season 4 premiere

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

February 4

Summer House season 10

February 5

Field Generals: History of the Black Quarterback premiere

February 6

Black and Blue

Speak No Evil

THE BURBS -- Pictured: Keke Palmer as Samira

February 8

The ‘Burbs (all eight episodes)

Super Bowl LX

February 11

Asteroid City

Train to Busan

February 13

Conclave

February 16

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 10

The Rise: The Gold Metal Girls of the X Games

The Rise: The Inaugural Season of the PWHL

February 18

Every Body

La Casa de Los Famosos season 6 premiere

Lobo, Morir, Matando season 1 premiere

February 19

The Traitors Official Podcast Season 1 Finale

THE TRAITORS -- Pictured: Alan Cumming

February 26

House of Villains season 3 premiere

The Traitors season 4 finale & reunion

The Traitors UK season 4

February 27