The Traitors UK season 4 lands a premiere date on BBC (but what about on Peacock?)

The greatest reality show is coming back in the UK, and of course, our eyes are on when it will arrive Stateside. The Traitors UK season 4 has a premiere date on the BBC, and there’s a lot to look forward to.

The first three seasons of the UK version of the series are already available to stream on Peacock. The setting is the exact same as the U.S. version, in a beautiful Scottish Highland castle. However, the UK host is Strictly Come Dancing’s Claudia Winkleman, and from the beginning, the series has opted for civilian-only contestants.

That is except for the one recent celebrity version of the series. As we previously shared, Celebrity Traitors UK dropped on Peacock ahead of Thanksgiving week, so you can watch all nine episodes right now.

When will The Traitors UK season 4 arrive on the BBC?

Fans in the UK will be able to watch the new season very soon. While the original statement was “early 2026,” Deadline now confirms that the series will premiere on New Year’s Day. Yes, mark Jan. 1, 2026, in your diary, with episodes airing on BBC at 8 p.m. local.

The first three episodes will air over three consecutive nights, so you’ll need to tune in for new episodes on Jan. 1, Jan. 2, and Jan. 3. Those episodes will air on both BBC One and BBC iPlayer (for those who prefer to stream).

That pattern will follow throughout the season, so the next three episodes will air over consecutive nights starting on Jan. 8, 2026, and then the next set will air over consecutive nights starting on Jan. 15, 2026. This follows the same pattern as previous seasons, and the finale is slated to air on Saturday, Jan. 24.

When could The Traitors UK season 4 come to Peacock?

As of right now, there isn’t a release date for Peacock. We didn’t have to wait too long for the episodes to drop Stateside during the third season. In fact, the first three episodes dropped on Jan. 9, 2025, and then the next three dropped a week later.

With that in mind, we could see the first three episodes of The Traitors UK season 4 drop on Jan. 9, 2026. We’ll be sure to keep an eye on things, because this is a series that you will not want to miss. Just to note, this is a day after the fourth season of the U.S. will drop, so it's not clear if Peacock will release everything at once.

Just like the first three seasons, it’s a fully civilian version of the show. There are 12 episodes in total, and we can’t wait to see if a Faithful wins or if it ends up being a Traitor once more.

The Traitors UK premieres on BBC One and iPlayer on New Year’s Day.