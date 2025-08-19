Fallout season 2 takes us to a popular game location in the first-look images

Video game adaptations can be hit or miss. Fortunately for those behind Fallout, it was the former for this Amazon series. And now, we’re all ready for the second season.

Fallout ended with a hint that we’d head to another location, and one that game fans know well. The destroyed skyline of New Vegas appeared, and we immediately started with the speculation of what this meant. Well, the Fallout season 2 first-look images are here, and they continue the idea that we’ll spend a lot of time in New Vegas, but in two timelines.

New Vegas is the destination in Fallout season 2

The key art for the second season (above) makes it clear that New Vegas is the big location. The destroyed sign is hanging in the background, as the trio (and the dog!) walk toward us.

Well, the first-look images go a little further, with Walter Goggins’ post-Ghoul counterpart all suited and booted in what seems to be one of the casinos of New Vegas. It’s clear that both the past and present storylines will take place in this location.

Kyle MacLachlan

Walton Goggins, Frances Turner

There isn’t much to work with just yet, but we know that the people who went into the vaults were connected to the nuclear attack that destroyed the world in the first place. Lucy learned that her father was an employee for Vault-Tec and was involved in the destruction of the Earth. And so, she joined with the Ghoul to get answers and revenge.

In the post-apocalyptic storyline images, we get a look at Lucy and the Ghoul together. It’s not going to be an easy ride for the two of them, as they’re both stubborn and they both have their own needs for answers and revenge.

Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins

Ella Purnell

Meanwhile, back in the Vaults, Lucy’s brother, Norm, discovered that there’s some huge conspiracy going on between Vaults 31, 32, and 33. He found himself trapped in Vault 31, and it’s possible that he’s going to be replaced or somehow forced into working for Vault-Tec based on one of the first-look images.

Moises Arias

Aaron Moten

We know when Fallout season 2 will be released

Well, we have a month. While revealing the first look images, Amazon has confirmed Fallout season 2 will premiere in December 2025. There isn’t an exact release date just yet.

We’re likely to see it released with the hybrid model of two or three episodes at once and then the remaining episodes weekly. That’s the way some of the more successful shows on Amazon has released, and with the costs put into this series, Amazon will want to get eyes on it.

Fallout season 2 will premiere in December on Prime Video.

