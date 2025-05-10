Fallout season 2 gets positive filming update (but don't expect release date to be soon)

Fallout on Prime Video is such a unique series where, yes, it has a loyal fanbase thanks to the games the show is based on. Though if you're like me and never played them, you can watch it because it's just a good piece of television content. And I think that's one aspect that truly makes it unique. The first season came to an end in April 2024, and we've eagerly been waiting for Fallout season 2. Well, there's a really positive update on that front!

As of May 8, 2025, filming on Fallout season 2 has officially finished. Both the show's account and leading lady Ella Purnell herself took to social media to share the happy news. This has been a long time coming as the series has been filming the past six months since November 2024. Check out The Ghoul himself, Walton Goggins, ripping his prosthetic off to indicate the end of filming in a hilarious, and a little bit disturbing, way. Ha!

Achievement unlocked! Fallout Season 2 has wrapped production. pic.twitter.com/cbLNCvLLRB — FALLOUT⚡️ (@falloutonprime) May 8, 2025

Fallout season 2 starring Ella Purnell may not be ready until next year

The filming update does mean the episodes are finally ready to go. In terms of the cameras rolling at least. Of course now there's the massive feat of post-production to worry tackle. The post-apocalyptic drama has many visual effects, and those always take a lot of time to get through in editing. Just look at Stranger Things on Netflix!

So the first season finished filming March 4, 2023 but the series didn't premiere on our screens until April 10, 2024. That was a little over a year later. Now does that mean the same is going to happen with Fallout season 2? Is it possible we'll have to wait another year for it to be ready? Unfortunately, the answer to that question is most likely yes. But, we could be wrong. There is still some hope.

Many times when shows film and they have their debut seasons, streamers won't necessarily release them immediately. It depends on their schedules and what other releases they have planned for the year. Especially since the drama was still new to people - unless you were expecting it from playing the games - you could hold it a bit longer.

Though with it becoming a massive hit and success, Prime Video is aware of the anticipation around it. And while they will want to take advantage of that, streamers also keep in mind that fans are waiting. So it's a really difficult question to answer right now. Because post-production really is expected to take months and months. It's a timely process. The question now is whether it will take a year, or less time.

We need to be patient though because it's that aspect of it all that brings these stories to life in such a great way that we enjoy so much visually. If it does take about a year, we could be looking at a potential May 2026 release for Fallout season 2.

Prime Video remains tight-lipped when it comes to details about the second season. Though it has been confirmed the long-awaited New Vegas will be featured and probably the main setting in the next chapter of the story.

Ella Purnell (Lucy), Kyle MacLachlan (Overseer Hank) in Fallout. Credit: Prime Video © 2024 Amazon Content Services LLC

There's also the cliffhanger regarding Lucy and her father Hank. In August 2024, we had the opportunity to attend FANEXPO Chicago where Purnell appeared and teased what she'd like to see with her character in season 2:

"Something I personally love exploring with her is the theme of morality and identity. Lucy represents the good in this trifecta of the good, the bad, and the ugly, with Lucy, Maximus, and the Ghoul. And I guess I I'm excited to see what they do with that. You know? Because in the finale of season 1, everything she learns in that scene is enough to break a person. It does break a person. And I just have no idea what she's going to do. I have no idea where we're gonna pick up. So I'm excited to see what they do with it."

There's so much excitement to come! Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about Fallout season 2 on Prime Video.