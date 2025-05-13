Prime Video reveals Fallout season 2 release window (and it's sooner than we thought)

It's been a good week for Fallout news! Just days after Prime Video revealed production on season 2 had come to an end, Prime Video announced Fallout season 3 is already in the works during the Amazon Upfronts presentation on Monday, May 12.

Still, that wasn't even the biggest news about Fallout that Prime Video revealed!

According to Amazon, Fallout season 2 will premiere on Prime Video in December 2025. That's the news everyone should be talking about, especially since we were concerned that Fallout season 2 would not be released until 2026. While we still don't know the premiere date yet, this is obviously good news for fans of the series. We don't have to wait nearly as long as we thought we would! That rarely happens in the streaming age, which features long gaps between seasons.

It's a quick turnaround for production on the post-apocalyptic series, but Prime Video seems confident that they can make it happen. There was a much bigger gap between the end of production on season 1 and the series premiere on Prime Video, but hopefully, everything goes smoothly from here on out.

Achievement unlocked! Fallout Season 2 has wrapped production. pic.twitter.com/cbLNCvLLRB — FALLOUT⚡️ (@falloutonprime) May 8, 2025

By the time Fallout season 2 premieres on Prime Video in December 2025, it will be less than two years between seasons of the sci-fi series. Ultimately, I think that's a huge achievement. Like, not to pile on, but we've been waiting for the final season of Stranger Things since the summer of 2022.

It will be really interesting to see how Prime Video handles the roll out of season 2. Personally, I think this series is set up for weekly episodes like Prime Video does with The Boys, The Summer I Turned Pretty, and some of its other popular shows. The first season, though, was released at one time, and it worked really well. I just think it would be better if Fallout season 2 was released weekly. I don't think Prime Video has revealed what they are going to to do with the release schedule, but if I could vote, I would vote for weekly episodes!

Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, Aaron Moten, and more are confirmed for return for Fallout season 2. Fans of the games obviously have a more clear idea about what's going to happen in the new season. For the rest of us, it will be a big surprise!

With the news that Fallout is returning for season 3 this far ahead of season 2, I really hope that we have an even smaller gap between seasons of the hit series.

We'll share more news about Fallout season 2 and 3 as we find out!