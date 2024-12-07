Fallout and the 7 most underrated shows of 2024
By Bryce Olin
We're getting closer to the end of the year, which means we're running out of time to highlight some of the most underrated shows of the year. For me, the end of the year is always a good time to look back and show a little love to the shows that didn't quite get the response, viewership, or respect from viewers, fans, and critics that they deserved.
If you missed any of the eight underrated shows of 2024, I highly recommend you give them a try when you have a chance. I guarantee you won't be too disappointed.
For this list, I only included new shows. Of course, there are a lot of underrated returning shows that had new seasons in 2024, but I wanted to share the new shows from 2024 that deserved more love and popularity from fans and critics!
Let's get the list started with one of the best new shows of the year, Fallout.
Fallout
When I heard Prime Video was making a Fallout TV series, I was skeptical. Video game adaptations are hard, although we've seen some really good ones lately with The Last of Us. Fallout is amazing, though! It's easily one of the best shows of the year. While it's getting solid praise from fans and critics and was even nominated for a bunch of Emmys, I still think there's more room for Fallout to catch on, and that's why it's on the list!
Based on the hit game series of the same name, Fallout tells the story of Lucy (Ella Purnell), a Vault dweller who is forced to survive on post-nuclear apocalyptic Earch after the Vault is attacked by raiders. Aaron Moten, Kyle MacLachlan, Walton Goggins, Moisés Arias, Xelia Mendes-Jones, and more star in the Prime Video series.
Prime Video quickly ordered Fallout season 2! It's currently filming right now, which is good news for those hoping to watch the series in 2025!
Black Doves
The Christmas spy thriller Black Doves was just released on Netflix on Thursday, Dec. 5, so it's possible that it won't be underrated anymore by the end of the year. It's one of my favorite spy shows of the year, and it's one of the best new Netflix shows of 2024.
The series stars Keira Knightley as Helen Webb, a spy with Black Doves who also happens to be the wife of the British Minister of Defense. After Helen's lover is killed in connection with the possible murder of the Chinese Ambassador to the UK, Helen and her partner, Sam (Ben Whishaw), try to get to the bottom of the mystery.
Black Doves is already coming back for season 2 on Netflix. In a surprise move, Netflix renewed the series for a second season. I can't wait to see what's next in the new season.
If you haven't seen this fun, moving series, Black Doves is the show for you before the end of the year.
Nobody Wants This
Nobody Wants This is the best new Netflix original comedy of 2024, and it's not particularly close. Starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody, the series premiered on Netflix on Sept. 26. It was one of the most popular shows of the fall on Netflix.
Created by Erin Foster, Nobody Wants This tells the story of dating podcaster, Joanne (Bell), who starts to fall for a rabbi, Noah (Brody). While they come from different worlds, they try to make it work.
Based on the viewership numbers alone, it's hard to say it's "underrated," but it's still not as popular as it should be. Critically, the series seems quite a big hit, although I don't think we'll see Nobody Wants This winning any major awards despite great performances from its leads.
Nobody Wants This is already renewed for season 2, but it sure seems like this show could be a lot more popular. It's the perfect show to watch before the end of the year.
Supacell
I loved Supacell! The Netflix original series from Rapman premiered on June 28, and globally, the series was a big hit. The first season clearly set up a second season, and after a short time, Netflix renewed the series for season 2.
In the United States, which is where I live, I don't think Supacell was as popular as it should be. And, that's why it deserves a spot on the list of the most underrated shows of 2024.
Supacell tells the story of a seemingly random group of South Londoners who discover they have superpowers. When one of those heroes, Michael (Tosin Cole), is visited by a future version of himself, Michael is warned that he needs to unite the group to stop the murder of his girlfriend, Dionne (Adelayo Adedayo). The problem is Michael only knows their first names.
In addition to Cole and Adebayo, Josh Tedeku, Eddie Marsan, Nadine Mills, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, Calvin Demba, Ghetts, Rayxia Ojo, and more star in the series.
If you like superhero shows, Supacell is a must-watch for you. There's so much potential with this series, and I have a good feeling about where it's headed.
The Day of the Jackal
Speaking of British shows, The Day of the Jackal is next up on the list of the most underrated shows of the year. The Day of the Jackal just premiered on Sky Atlantic in the UK on Nov. 7 and was a smash hit. This show is massive in the UK. It was released on Peacock in the US on Nov. 14, and it's still slowly but surely becoming more popular, and that's why it's on the list of the most underrated shows of 2024.
The series is based on the book of the same name by Frederick Forsyth. It tells the story of an assassin, The Jackal (Eddie Redmayne), after killing a German politician from a record distance. The killing draws the attention of MI6 agent, Bianca (Lashana Lynch), who will stop at nothing to catch The Jackal from killing again, even as her family falls apart.
Redmayne and Lynch are so good in this cat-and-mouse series. If you start now, you can even catch up before the season 1 finale on Thursday, Dec. 12. And, The Day of the Jackal is coming back for season 2.
Bodkin
For the next shows up on the list, we're hopping over the Isle of Man to Ireland. Bodkin, a new Netflix original series, feels like a true crime series, but it's not. It's entirely made up, which is good because it walks a bit on the wild side.
Created by Jez Scharf, Bodkin stars Will Forte as podcaster Gilbert Power, who ventures to the small Irish village of Bodkin with his assistant, Emmy (Robyn Cara), and investigative journalist, Dove (Siobhán Cullen), to solve a cold case of three missing people. When they arrive, they realize not everyone in the town is happy that they're re-opening old wounds.
Bodkin is a dark comedy with an interesting message. I definitely enjoyed the first season, even though it veers into the ridiculous. Still no word on Bodkin season 2, but I'm guessing it's not happening.
Hysteria!
Hysteria! is the best new horror comedy of 2024, and it's almost upsetting how few people are talking about this new Peacock original series that premiered on Oct. 18.
Created by Matthew Scott Kane, Hysteria! is everything I could hope for in a series about the Satanic Panic. In the series, three teens who are definitely not actual Satanists are accused of heinous crims in their small town in the 1980s. Bruce Campbell, Julie Bowen, Anna Camp, Emjay Anthony, Chiara Aurelia, Kezii Curtis, and Nikki Hahn star in the series.
Hysteria! has a little bit of everything. It's dark and twisted, but it's also heartfelt and funny at times, too. And, the best part? The cast. You couldn't do a better job casting, and the performances are fantastic.
We're still waiting to find out if Hysteria! is getting renewed for season 2, but maybe, just maybe, if you go watch it, Peacock will see how many people like this show and quickly renew it for season 2. That would be great. Thanks.
Get Millie Black
Get Millie Black is another detective series, which I guess was my genre of the year. Who would have thought? Anyway, I'm cheating a little bit here because Get Millie Black just premiered on Channel 4 and HBO on Nov. 25. Maybe this show will be super popular by the time it ends, or maybe it won't be as good in the end as when it started, but that's the risk I have to take.
Get Millie Black stars Tamara Lawrance as Detective Millie-Jean Black, who leaves the UK and returns to Kingston, Jamaica. There, Millie investigates the disappearance of a young girl.
As mentioned, I don't know where this series is going. It's definitely one of the best shows on TV from an acting perspective. I hope Lawrence gets a lot of credit and praise for crushing this role!
Stay tuned on more news about Get Millie Black, but you really should be watching this underrated series.