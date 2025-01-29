If you love It’s Always Sunny, here’s why you should be watching Mythic Quest

Mythic Quest season 4 is here, and there are good reasons why any fan of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia should check this comedy out!

Every streamer has those shows that don't get the acclaim of other series on the same streamer. With Apple TV+, Ted Lasso has gotten massive accolades and Emmy wins, but Mythic Quest hasn't gotten as much attention. And that's a shame, as the show deserves a lot more viewers.

Created by It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars and writers Charlie Day, Megan Ganz, and Rob McElhenney, Mythic Quest centers around the company behind Mythic Quest, a hit video game. The characters bounce off each other as they try to present a new expansion of the game. With season 4 now streaming, new episodes are released Wednesdays, the show has flown under the radar, but works nicely. There's several reasons any fan of It's Always Sunny should be watching it.

It's absolutely hysterical

Courtesy: Apple TV+

The key reason to watch the show is that it's one of the funniest on TV. A major reason is McElhenney, who plays Ian Grimm, the creative director of the game and is even better here than as Mac on Sunny. Ian is beyond egotistical, and much of the comedy plays on him not grasping how badly he comes off. To give one example, when a Mythic Quest movie is being planned, Ian assumes it's about him, not the game. His performance makes the show shine.

He's matched by Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao), the head programmer who at first seems the sane lady in this place. As the show develops, she's shown to be just as weird as the rest of them as she and Ian clash. The show packs in some often hysterical situations with great lines and, like Sunny, a rewatch lets you catch stuff.

It can be wicked satire

Jessie Ennis and F. Murray Abraham in “Mythic Quest” season two, now streaming on Apple TV+.

The show does its research into the video game world and it shows. There's plenty of commentary on the tough development of games, with issues like monetization, hiring practices, and more. It's often done with some sharply written satire. For example, one episode has Carol (Naomi Ekperigin), the head of human resources, wanting to fire someone for budgetary reasons.

But she's reminded that she's made sure every department has someone who falls under "quota hires," so she can't fire anyone without being sued for discrimination. Some jokes may connect better for video game fans, but others are fun for anyone. The series excels at such satire and right up the alley for any fan of Sunny.

The characters are wonderfully written

Courtesy: Apple TV+

The rest of the show has some wonderfully written characters. While he's sadly no longer around, F. Murray Abraham was a delight as Carl Longbottom, the head writer who considers himself a far more important artist than he is. See how he develops a "shocking twist" that mirrors Star Wars, which he's never seen. There's also Sunny's David Horsnby as David, the executive producer who gets into some ridiculous situations while fighting Ian's ego.

A wonderful storyline is the romance between Rachel (Ashley Burch), a programmer and later head of monetization and Dana (Imani Hakim). It's perfectly written to show them balancing their work and personal lives, with both actresses giving it their all. The entire cast bounces off each other nicely to make the characters feel vibrant and add to the fun.

Ian and Poppy are wonderful together

Courtesy: Apple TV+

The Ian/Poppy relationship has been the backbone of the series and it's been wonderful to see it develop. They've gone from at odds to an odd friendship, as shown in Mythic Quest season 3 when they break off to start their own company. It's shown they balance each other well as Ian has the business savvy but his ideas can be too outlandish. Poppy is the creative force but lacks some business sense herself.

Both characters are fascinating as they're each very flawed with Ian's ego and Poppy's insecurities. While there's some tension between them, they're better as friends rather than a possible romantic couple. Together, they make a great force and seeing their friendship grow as the "parents" to this dysfunctional workplace is one of the best reasons to watch the show.

Some antics are frankly insane

Courtesy: Apple TV+

It's Always Sunny fans are used to the often insane situations the Gang gets into. It's no surprise Mythic Quest can be the same. Much of that comes from money manager Brad Bakshi (Danny Pudi) and cutthroat borderline sociopath assistant Jo (Jessie Ennis). The pair are fantastic together, embarking on crazy side adventures that often cross the line into illegal actions and are uproarious to watch.

There's also Ian causing messes like interrupting livestreams of games or the auditions for a movie. Poppy can be just as offbeat with her own antics and David's bumbling misadventures can put Cricket to shame. It's hard to add more as these episodes have to be enjoyed and while not as insane as Sunny stuff, they push the boundaries.

The quiet episodes hit you hard

F. Murray Abraham in “Mythic Quest” season two, premiering May 7, 2021 on Apple TV+.

The show can have surprising heart and depth. Just as it looks like Brad is a one-note villain, a visit from his brother reveals a shocking secret that explains his behavior. Better is how there are some great stand-alone episodes that hit you hard. Season 1 has the rise and fall of a popular video game turned movie franchise turned forgotten title mirroring the developers' failed romance. It's one of the best half hours of TV you could ask for.

Another focuses on C.W.'s backstory which featured one of the final performances by William Hurt. Another flashes back over the lives of Ian and Poppy and how video games shaped them. It's these focus episodes that the series truly shines and makes compelling viewing.

There are some great guest stars

Derek Waters and Jessie Ennis in “Mythic Quest” season two, premiering May 7, 2021 on Apple TV+.

Just like Sunny, we get some good guest star appearances. That season 1 episode mentioned above has Jake Johnson as the developer who sees his dream cost him everything. We also get Christin Milioti, Robert Picardo and William Hurt. Anthony Hopkins does a voice turn and there's Snoop Dog and Joe Manganiello as themselves. The guest stars add more to the proceedings while not distracting from the main cast.

At the end of the day, Mythic Quest is one of the best comedies now on TV. It's wonderfully written and acted, has a great ensemble, and has some hilarious situations. Yet it has some amazing heart and depth, too. A fan of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia will enjoy it, but fans of good TV should also check it out to enjoy a show that deserves more attention.

Mythic Quest season 4 releases new episodes Wednesdays on Apple TV+.