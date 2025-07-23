Fans are convinced this actress will play Alysanne Blackwood in House of the Dragon season 3

In the world of House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones, it’s rare to see a woman fighting. They are usually working behind the scenes. However, when it comes to House Blackwood, there is a woman who is set to fight very much like Arya Stark.

Alysanne Blackwood plays a major role in the story for House of the Dragon, and she will be needed in the third season of the series. One of the most prominent moments for Black Aly, as she eventually becomes to be known as, is at the Battle of the Burning Mill. That’s sure to take place in House of the Dragon season 3, and now many fans are convinced that they’ve worked out who will play her.

Could Mary Galloway play Alysanne Blackwood in House of the Dragon?

Fans took to Reddit to share their theories, with a user that goes by Tronm-24 sharing a photo of Mary Galloway, who is known for Howards End, as potential casting. After all, she has been cast in the series itself, but the details of who she will play have been kept under wraps, which isn’t surprising for a series like House of the Dragon.

Based on her looks and similarities to Maisie Williams, other fans quickly agreed that it looks like she could take on the iconic role. Others also commented on how she looks like a younger Michelle Fairly, who played Catelyn Stark in Game of Thrones, and even has a look of Sophie Turner, who played Sansa Stark.

It’s worth noting that the Blackwoods do eventually have a strong connection to House Stark. Having someone who looks similar to later Stark characters makes sense.

The role Black Aly plays in Fire & Blood

Now for some book spoilers, as in Fire & Blood, Black Aly becomes an important character in the Battle of the Burning Mill. After Ser Amos Bracken kills Lord Samwell Blackwood in single combat, Alysanne decides that she needs to avenge her brother’s death. So, it’s not surprising that she fires an arrow at Ser Amos, immediately killing him when it slides through the slit in his helmet to hit his eye.

She then joins in the campaign for Rhaenyra Targaryen, leading the Riverlands archers. It’s during this that her relationship with Lady Sabitha Frey is questioned, which could certainly lead to some intriguing storylines for House of the Dragon to develop on.

House of the Dragon is available on HBO Max, with season 3 currently in development.