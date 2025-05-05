Final Squid Game season 3 game might be the one that break us

Each game featured in the past two seasons of Squid Game get your heart racing, make you want to cover your eyes, and yet you're also curious to know what comes next. You can literally feel the fright and nervousness that comes off the characters going through each round. After everything we've seen, it's hard to believe they could get worse. Though a recent comment by our favorite lead actor proves there's still more to come. Prepare thy selves.

In a recent interview with the Motion Pictures Association, Gi-hun (Player 456) himself, actor Lee Jung-jae, shared that the final game coming in Squid Game season 3, which premieres Friday, June 27, 2025 on Netflix, was the hardest one for him to film. With all the emotion the character, and us as an audience, have gone through already, and even the physicality required for each of these games, it's crazy to think it will be elevated. Here's what he had to say:

"I think of all of the seasons all together, the most challenging and the most difficult one was the last round that will be seen in season 3. That was the most difficult to shoot."

No Ju-han/Netflix © 2024

I wonder if this will be in the series finale, or if the final round will come before that. I mean this was already teased in the post-credits scene, but the actor's comments do also confirm that more games are coming. Even though parts of the arena are damaged and messed up after they tried revolting.

Plus with this huge failure and the loss of his friend Park Jung-bae (Player 390), right now not only is Seong Gi-hun living in his guilt, he may feel like he has nothing to lose. Unfortunatley, he's also distanced himself from his daughter too. By going through this major failure, he may not care anymore.

Everyone say hi to Chul-su 👋 Season 3 coming in 2025. pic.twitter.com/tjWjFESLFQ — Squid Game (@squidgame) January 1, 2025

Is he going to work as hard as he can to save the rest of the players still in the game and try to be heroic? Or has the Frontman gotten Player 456 to his breaking point? Since this is the final season and this will be the final game, the expectations are definitely high for whatever it involves. So it's no surprise that it was the most challenging and difficult to film for the actor.

I'm sure not only is it going to be physically challenging, it's going to be emotionally difficult as well. I literally have no idea how the ending is going to go for Squid Game season 3. I'm so nervous, but I can't wait to find out. And I know that this series is going to break our hearts along the way, and possibly in the final moments as well.

Squid Game season 3 premieres Friday, June 27, 2025 on Netflix.