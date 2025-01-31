Squid Game season 3 news dump! (Release date, images, and more)

It was like Christmas at Netflix yesterday, with so much news coming out including premiere dates, shows confirmed for 2025, first-looks for various content on the streamer, and more. While there's some series' that we still don't know much about, Netflix was very generous when it came to Squid Game season 3!

We now officially know the release date for the highly-anticipated final chapter of this amazingly haunting and captivating story. Squid Game season 3 premieres Friday, June 27, 2025 on Netflix. That's only around six months after season 2 dropped, which is a very short gap between seasons for the streamer. Yay! At this time, we don't know how many episodes the season will be. The first was 9 episodes, while season 2 was only seven.

So it turns out that accidental leaked release date from Netflix Korea was the correct date! Oops. Well, it doesn't matter now. I'll be honest, I thought we'd have to wait much longer for the new season. Though we did know that seasons 2 and 3 were filmed together, so production has been wrapped for a while. I just expected Netflix to want to hold onto it a little longer since it's the streaming service's biggest show. But you know what, no complaints here! I absolutely can't wait to see how this story ends.

Squid Game season 3 teases from Netflix

That's not all the Squid Game season 3 news we got though. There's also the official synopsis of the final season, and a bunch of first-look images too (which have been shared and below)! It looks like the new installment will pick up right where the season 2 finale left off. Ugh, as if I need the heartbreaking reminder.

After trying to revolt against the games and get to the Front Man, Gi-hun fails and there's deadly consequences. His best friend Jung-bae is shot by the leader. And Player 456 still doesn't know that's really 001 under the mask. Even with the huge loss, Gi-hun is more motivated than ever to take the Front Man down. Check out the synopsis shared by Netflix below:

"The third and final season of Squid Game follows Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) after losing his best friend in the game and being driven to utter despair by The Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), who was hiding his true identity to infiltrate the game. Gi-hun persists with his goal to put an end to the game, while the Front Man continues onto his next move and the surviving players' choices will lead to graver consequences with each round. The world eagerly awaits to see the grand finale written and directed by Director Hwang Dong-hyuk, who has vowed to bring the epic story to its deserved closure. Can we hope for humanity in the cruelest of realities? Fans all over the world are counting the days until the final answer is revealed."

The third season also promises more games. Just because everything is a mess, that doesn't mean the games won't continue. One of the games was teased in the season 2 post-credits scene which features the doll of nightmares, Young-hee, from Red Light, Green Light. Though this time, with a twist. Her boyfriend Chul-su is joining. The new key art (shared below) also shows one of the pink guards dragging a contestant to a pink ribbon coffin, with the silhouettes of the dolls shadowing the image.

Per Netflix, the flowery background in the season 3 key art isn't there just for visual appeal. This "ominously foreshadows the cutthroat finale to come." Ooh. So there is going to be a final game. Who will make it to the end? Is it really going to be Player 456 versus someone else, the two of them left standing? Hmm, hmm, hmm.

Also after this failed revolution of sort, are the other players going to turn on Gi-hun? There's so many questions. In the meantime as we wait, all we can do is gush over the information we do have. We shared the rest of the Squid Game season 3 first-look images below!

Squid Game season 3 premieres Friday, June 27, 2025 on Netflix.