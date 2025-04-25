Etoile has just premiered on Prime Video, but is there going to be a second season for the ballet dramedy?

Prime Video may have a lot of big-budget shows like The Wheel of Time and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. However, they also have space for some smaller shows and still get top Hollywood talent involved with them.

That now includes Etoile, which premiered on Prime Video on April 24, 2025. It comes from Amy Sherman-Palladino, whose last Prime Video series was The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The acclaimed comedy was an awards darling with multiple Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG wins for its cast and Sherman-Palladino herself.

Etoile is her follow-up, focusing on a New York ballet company and its counterpart in Paris. Both are facing troubles of dwindling crowds and a lack of promising dancers and both might close. In desperation, the directors (Luke Kirby and Charlotte Gainsbourg) hit on the wild idea of swapping the stars of each company.

Thus, we get cultural clashes of the American and French dancers transposed to different cities, some intriguing characters, and the wonderful heart and humor fans have come to expect from a Sherman-Palladino series.

The show has just hit, so we don’t have viewing numbers yet, although it does boast a good Rotten Tomatoes score of 85%. So, does this mean we can expect a second season?

Étoile Production Still

Is Etoile coming back for season 2?

Good news for those who have already come to love the series. A second season was confirmed before the show was even filmed! The series was ordered in 2023 with Prime Video committing to a two-season deal for it. So, no matter how the first season went, Prime Video still would have made at least one more year for it.

Giving a show a two-season order before it even goes into production is a bit surprising. However, after the huge success of Maisiel, it’s no wonder Amazon would trust Sherman-Palladino to create a new comedy in the same vein rather than have her go to another streamer with a new project.

There’s also how the show is far lower budget than other Prime Video series, even with location shooting in New York and Paris. That includes a cast of mostly newcomers and others not needing huge salaries. So, Prime Video doesn’t have a problem investing in the show for a longer term.

We still have to see how the first season’s viewing numbers stack up and if there are any changes for the cast and crew. But at least for once, viewers can go into a new streaming show with confidence it will get a second year to continue its lovely dance!

Etoile season 1 is streaming on Prime Video.