Forever delivers the Black coming-of-age love story we’ve all been waiting for

The one teen show you're not watching and should be is Forever on Netflix. All eight episodes of the first season are now available to stream. It might seem like your typical teen series on the surface, but it offers something far more profound. Beneath the romance and high school drama, Forever delivers a heartfelt, deeply authentic Black coming-of-age story, something I'd argue we don't see enough of in mainstream media. The teen love story is just the icing on the cake, and it's so relatable in the way it captures the messiness of first love, the insecurities of growing up, and the pressures of trying to figure out who you are in a world full of expectations.

I can't emphasize enough how incredible this new Netflix show is, and all credit goes to its creator, Mara Brock Akil. She took Judy Blume's iconic 1975 novel and transformed it into a modern, captivating story that resonates with today's audience while staying true to the heart of the original. Akil’s vision for Forever didn’t just revive a classic. It enhanced it with a fresh, contemporary twist. By weaving in authentic depictions of Black love, culture, and the trials of growing up in the modern world, Akil has created a show that feels both deeply personal and widely relatable.

Regardless of a person's background or ethnicity, everyone has experienced the complexities of love, the challenges of self-discovery, and the desire to find one's place in the world. These universal themes make Forever resonate with viewers from all walks of life, while its portrayal of Black love and culture adds a rich, unique layer to the story that deepens its emotional impact.

Keisha and Justin are just two Black teens navigating the ups and downs of first love, each trying to figure out who they are while also dealing with the pressures of growing up. Their relationship is messy, emotional, and filled with moments of doubt and discovery, but it’s also deeply genuine and rooted in a bond that’s impossible to ignore. Their journey is an authentic portrayal of young love, filled with vulnerability, emotional highs and lows, and the bittersweet beauty of figuring things out together for the first time.

Shows like this are crucial for teens to see themselves portrayed authentically. Forever doesn’t shy away from the challenges or romanticize first love. Yes, Keisha and Justin have their sweet and intimate moments, but the series also shows the tension, miscommunications, and doubts that come with being young and figuring out your emotions.

Another important thing to note about Forever is how it touches on some of the struggles or hardships Black teens may face, but doesn’t reduce their stories to just trauma or conflict. Instead, it highlights the multifaceted nature of their lives, showing that Black teens can experience love, joy, growth, and all the complexities of youth without solely focusing on adversity. This is something we don't often see enough of in media, and shows like this are exactly what we need more of. Ones that authentically portray the richness of teen experiences without narrowing them down to stereotypes or hardship alone.

Aside from Akil, I also want to highlight the incredible cast, particularly Lovie Simone and Michael Cooper Jr., who deliver remarkable performances as Keisha and Justin. If it weren't for their strong chemistry and commitment to the emotional depth of their characters, the story wouldn’t have hit as hard. They portray their characters in a very real and honest way, effortlessly capturing the vulnerability, joy, and pain that comes with growing up and navigating love for the first time.

After that cliffhanger ending, we definitely need a Forever season 2. This just can't be the end of Keisha and Justin’s journey. Their love story has so much more potential to explore, and with the way things were left, fans are desperate to see how they navigate the next chapter of their lives.

Fingers crossed, Netflix will give the green light for a second installment!