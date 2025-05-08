Forever season 1 ending explained: Keisha and Justin’s bittersweet goodbye

All eight episodes of Forever are streaming now only on Netflix. This latest teen series from the streaming giant has generated buzz ever since it was first announced, largely because it’s inspired by Judy Blume’s groundbreaking 1975 novel of the same name.

What makes it stand out, however, is that the creator has reimagined the original novel for today’s world, updating it to feel more relevant and relatable to modern audiences. Set in Los Angeles, this teen romantic drama stars Lovie Simone and Michael Cooper Jr. as Keisha and Justin, two young athletes and old childhood friends who reconnect at a New Year’s Eve party in 2017. This fateful night ignites a passionate romance and launches them into an emotional journey through the ups and downs of first love.

Across eight episodes, viewers witness Keisha and Justin’s love story unfold as they navigate the tender, complicated, and sometimes heartbreaking realities of young romance. From first kisses and major personal milestones to moments of tension and emotional growing pains, their relationship is challenged in ways that are both deeply personal and widely relatable. Sadly, their relationship reaches a turning point when the pressures of their individual futures create a rift between them. Do Keisha and Justin end up together at the end of Forever season 1? Find out below.

Spoilers from Forever season 1 ahead!

(L to R) Michael Cooper Jr. as Justin Edwards and Lovie Simone as Keisha Clark in Episode 101 of Forever | ELIZABETH MORRIS/Netflix

Keisha and Justin do not end up together, but love remains

It’s New Year’s Eve 2018 at the beginning of the season 1 finale, and Justin isn’t in a celebratory mood after having a heated argument with Keisha on Christmas. He’s been acting more clingy than usual, overwhelmed by anxiety about his future after high school. While Justin dreams of producing beats and pursuing a music career, he feels pressured to fulfill his parents’ expectations, particularly his mother’s wish to attend Northwestern University. During a New Year’s Eve party, Justin and Keisha finally reconcile, and they decide to spend the remainder of their senior year free of drama, focusing on each other.

However, everything goes south on prom night. Justin tells Keisha that he wants to attend Howard University with her after high school, something that Keisha wasn't expecting. While she does love him, she wants Howard to herself. She knows that Justin doesn't really want to attend Howard and that it's more of a way for him to stay close to her, rather than a genuine desire to pursue his own dreams. They end the night on a bad note, and things are as awkward as they can get the following morning.

Justin attends a Northwestern event with his mom later that afternoon, where he realizes that attending the school really isn't for him. He just has to find the courage to express this to his parents. He meets up with Keisha later, where they have the most difficult conversation in their relationship. Justin realizes that he's too codependent on her and that he needs to be by himself to figure out who he truly is and what he wants for his future. He understands that in order to grow and pursue his own dreams, he can’t rely on her to define his path.

This leads to an emotional conversation where both of them come to the heartbreaking conclusion that, despite their love for each other, they need space to become their own individuals. The decision is difficult, but Justin believes it's necessary for their personal growth. He heads home after the breakup and finally tells his parents what he wants to do after graduating from high school. He tells them that he doesn't want to go to Northwestern and would rather defer for a year. During this time, he will build his portfolio so that he'll have a better chance of submitting to better music programs in 2020.

His parents don't take the news well, especially his mom, who had high hopes for him attending her alma mater. But in the end, they come to respect his decision. Justin and Keisha finally graduate from high school, and then two months pass by. They run into each other as Justin leaves Rodney's studio and Keisha walks into her cousin's beauty salon. Justin tells Keisha that he's not going to Northwestern. He tells her that he’s spent the entire summer working with Rodney on making beats and that he’s enrolled in a music production and engineering course that will certify him in a year. Keisha tells him she will be leaving for Howard in a week.

Before they part, Justin asks Keisha if he can take her out to dinner later that night as a way to say goodbye before she leaves for college. Keisha agrees, and they have dinner at a ramen spot that evening. The dinner goes well, and they reminisce about the good times when they were together. As they stand outside, Justin jokes about how maybe they'll finally be ready to get back together 10 years from now. They both laugh before things get serious. Justin kisses Keisha on her forehead, and then they stare deeply into each other's eyes.

It's obvious that the love they share still runs deep, but they both know that this is where their paths must diverge for now. Keisha turns to leave, and Justin watches her walk away before he turns and walks in the opposite direction.

Forever season 1 is streaming now on Netflix.