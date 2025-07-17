Frasier season 3 dealt more bad news after cancellation

Dr. Crane's last show might really have been his last, even in spite of Frasier star Kelsey Grammer insisting the reboot series will find a new home for season 3.

After season 2 finished airing in November 2024, Paramount+ revealed that the Frasier revival series was officially canceled after two seasons in January 2025. However, Grammer wasn't taking the cancellation as the end of the road for his iconic character. He spoke in multiple interviews that he believed that the revival had been mishandled and under-promoted by Paramount+.

Grammer shared his intention to find a new home for a potential season 3 and seemed incredibly confident that he would be able to do so. By April, there still hadn't been a positive update about another streaming service or network saving the show, and now in July 2025, over six months after the show was originally canceled, the latest update might be the worst yet.

TV Line recently shared that "there is still nothing to report" when it comes to the Frasier revival being revived elsewhere. The outlet didn't seem especially optimistic that the sitcom's second act would have its own second act. If there was anything to report, TV Line more than likely would have heard word by now if another streamer or a traditional broadcast network was interested in season 3.

L-R: Jack Cutmore-Scott as Freddy and Kelsey Grammer as Frasier in Frasier, episode 8, season 2 streaming on Paramount+, 2024 | Photo credit: Chris Haston/Paramount+

When Grammer announced his plans to shop Frasier around to other platforms, he didn't specify if he and the show's producers would be putting their focus on landing on another streaming service or if we wanted to bring Dr. Crane back to the small screen. The original Emmy Award-winning classic aired on NBC for 11 seasons even though the show wasn't produced by NBCUniversal.

Since CBS Studios owns the rights to Frasier, the revival was created as a Paramount+ exclusive, though the series was previewed on CBS. Honestly, it's something of a branding nightmare for fans who know the show to be part of NBC's legacy but are watching it on CBS or Paramount+. It's not entirely why the revival ultimately failed when it comes to success, but it's not not the reason.

Now that so much time has elapsed since Frasier season 2 ended on Paramount+ and the series was eventually canceled, it's highly unlikely that anything will come of the resurrection efforts. There's no real demand for the show to be saved. Besides true fans (like me), no one was talking about the revival while it was on. And now that it's over? It's mostly forgotten, which is a real shame.

Frasier deserved better, especially as a veteran television property. But it's another reminder that the reboot and revival industry isn't really a foolproof one. In a perfect world, Frasier would have been back on our screens and beloved for many, many years. But that's not the reality.

