Frasier season 3 gets disappointing update about search for new home

Frasier Crane might never learn what to do with those tossed salads and scrambled eggs at this point. The iconic sitcom character returned in 2023, about 30 years since the original Frasier's premiere on NBC and nearly 20 since its ending, for a Paramount+ revival series.

Unfortunately, the revival wasn't able to match the success of its Emmy-winning predecessor and was canceled after two seasons. But even though the series was axed, that didn't mean it was necessarily the end of the road.

Kelsey Grammer was confident at the time of the revival's cancellation that he and CBS Studios, the show's production company, would be able to shop the series to other networks and streamers to find a fruitful new home.

Frasier still hasn't found a new streaming home

Since Grammer last spoke nearly two months ago about shopping Frasier and getting the sitcom saved for season 3, there hasn't been much movement. Well, TV Line shared the latest update, and let's just say it's not super hopeful for Dr. Crane's comeback.

When asked by a reader about the status of Frasier season 3's chances of finding a new home, TV Line didn't have any exciting news to share. In fact, the outlet flat out said that after asking around, they heard there were "zero updates on the show finding a new taker."

L-R: Jack Cutmore-Scott as Freddy and Toks Olagundoye as Olivia in Frasier episode 10, season 2 streaming on Paramount+, 2024 | Photo credit: Chris Haston/Paramount+

Now, that doesn't mean the Frasier revival definitively won't find a new home, but honestly, it's not looking good and it's taking a bit too long for my liking as a fan and someone who has witnessed many TV saves. As a massive piece of successful IP, you'd think someone would have scooped the series up by now if there was actual interest and hope.

It's such a shame that Frasier both wasn't able to find the success it demanded and deserved on Paramount+ and seemingly has been struggling to land a new home. Grammer was correct in his recent assessment that Paramount+ didn't promote the revival very well. Even when revivals have built-in audiences, you still have to treat them like a new show.

Because Frasier was owned and produced by CBS Studios rather than NBC, where the original series aired for 11 seasons, the revival landed at Paramount+ with a premiere airing on CBS. That's honestly a branding nightmare. Some shows have been able to survive cancellation by landing somewhere else entirely (The Mindy Project from Fox to Hulu, Brooklyn Nine-Nine from Fox to NBC, Manifest from NBC to Netflix), but could Frasier bounce back from this?

There's no nail in the coffin just yet! Frasier could still defy the odds and make its way back to its old stomping grounds or make a fresh start somewhere else entirely. A move like this involves companies considering a lot of financial and logistical hurdles. While I'm still holding out hope that the revival isn't down and out until the sherry's run dry, this latest update isn't giving me much faith.

Stay tuned for more streaming TV news and updates from Show Snob!