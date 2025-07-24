Frasier star's major Buffy reboot role seemingly ends sitcom's hope for season 3

Could this be the official last call for Frasier? While the sitcom reboot was canceled by Paramount+ after two seasons earlier this year, series star Kelsey Grammer announced plans to shop the series around to other networks and streamers to find a new home for season 3. However, that was months ago and there still isn't word on Frasier getting a second chance.

Most recently, TV Line shared that "there is still nothing to report" after over six months and counting since Frasier got the boot from Paramount+. To make the chances of the revival's revival even worse, the sitcom's stars are starting to move on, with one of them landing a major role in the potential Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot series that's in the works at Hulu.

No, Grammer hasn't landed the role as the modern Giles (though he does star in an upcoming Christmas movie releasing in theaters later this year), but his on-screen son might have! Jack Cutmore-Scott, who played Frasier's son Freddy in the revival, joined the cast of the new Buffy reboot in the series regular role of Mr. Burke. That sounds an awful lot like Giles based on the name, right?

Jack Cutmore-Scott - "Frasier" SAG Screening Event | Randy Shropshire/GettyImages

Frasier star's Buffy role casts doubt sitcom's revival

Even though in the modern streaming era actors can juggle more than one show at once, there's still such a thing as "first position." But it's unlikely that Cutmore-Scott is still under contract or in first position for Frasier because so much time as elapsed. That would allow him and the rest of the cast to pursue work on other series, which makes sense given his new series regular role.

Should Buffy 2.0 get picked up to series at Hulu (the pilot begins filming soon) and Frasier miraculously find a new home, there would probably have to be some discussions about Cutmore-Scott's availability, though he would no longer have the sitcom in first position. Translation: He would not have to drop out of Buffy. But in the end, the fact that he landed a new show, another high-profile one at that, can't mean good news for Frasier.

The sitcom would have found a place to land by now, and while you can never say never, the cast booking new gigs sends a pretty obvious sign that hope is all but lost for season 3. It's a bummer for us fans who were holding out hope that Grammer could use his star power to secure Dr. Crane a new home, but at the very least, now we can enjoy one of its stars on a new reboot.

Cutmore-Scott's one of the new additions joining Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ryan Kiera Armstrong in the Buffy reboot. Faly Rakotohavana, Ava Jean, Sarah Bock, and Daniel di Tomasso also have series regular roles, though the British actor's the only one with "Mr." before his character's name. All signs are pointing to an updated version of Giles! We'll have to wait and see, which is more than we can say for Frasier.

