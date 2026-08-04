Friends' co-creator is teaming up with Amazon Prime for a new multi-cam comedy, and I'm so down

The streaming platform Amazon Prime is taking steps in a certain comedic direction, and it turns out Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman is along for the ride.

The legendary TV producer is bringing the new series DINKS to Amazon Prime, according to Variety. The series, which will be Prime’s first multi-cam comedy, already has two stars, Paul Scheer and June Diane Raphael, who happen actually to be married in real life.

The series is also a big first for TV, as it will be the first improvised multi-cam comedy series in history.

Kauffman said that she and her producing company, Okay Goodnight, got “tired” of waiting around for the perfect multi-cam comedy to pop up, so she decided to co-create the series herself with Hannah K.S. Canter:

“I’ve always said I wouldn’t do another multi-cam unless someone was able to reinvent it. Okay Goodnight and I got tired of waiting, and decided we should do it ourselves. It’s what I hoped it would be: unique, hilarious, and warm. Shooting this show is like being on a roller coaster in the dark. You have no idea where it’s going to go, but you know it’s going to be fun.”

If you’re wondering what DINKS even means, it’s slang for "dual-income, no kids.” The series itself, based on its logline, focuses on a couple who, since they have no children and aren’t married, decide to “literally build a life together” and renovate their “nightmare of a dreamhouse.”

Honestly, this is a major move for Amazon Prime in general. As mentioned before, Kauffman is primarily known for co-creating Friends. But Kauffman is also behind several other shows, including the popular Netflix series, Grace & Frankie.

But to have the first-ever improvised multi-cam comedy is something special and only further proves why Prime is ahead of the game.

Amazon Prime has generally been on a roll with many of its releases. There were some great shows in 2025, as well as some series that we might not even see again, but regardless, the release schedule this year has been insane. They, of course, had their huge hit with Off Campus, as well as releases of new seasons of Fallout, Citadel, and the final season of The Boys, which had some impressive performances.

Even so, in my experience, Prime has lacked a little when it comes to its comedy series. They do have some successful ones from the past—such as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Upload. But I feel that many fans tend to talk about their dramas far more. They are some of the best shows on Prime, after all. But this might end up joining that list when it inevitably premieres. All I know is that I’m signed up for it and can’t wait!