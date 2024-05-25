Memorial Day Weekend 2024: Fallout and the 7 best shows to stream on Amazon Prime Video right now
I feel like when it comes to Prime Video, the streamer is a bit underrated. We think of the bigger platforms like Netflix and Max and that's usually most people's go-to. But if you head over to Prime Video, the streaming service actually has quite a lot to offer!
With it being Memorial Day weekend, that means you have some extra time to binge-watch a bunch of shows! To help you narrow down the list of offerings, we've done it for you. Here's the 8 best shows to stream on Prime Video right now, including new hit series Fallout.
Fallout
If you haven't checked out Fallout yet, you have to. It's the new show everyone's talking about, and it's definitely worth the praise it's receiving. Honestly apocalyptic/post-apocalyptic shows really aren't my thing, but I decided to give Fallout a try after hearing all the good things about the series. And I liked it! So if you're like me and a little hesitant, I really recommend you give the 8-episode thriller a try.
It follows a post-apocalyptic world in the future of Los Angeles, California. Due to nuclear destruction, people are forced to live in underground bunkers to stay safe from "radiation, mutants, and bandits." The series really gives me Silo on Apple TV+ vibes. So if you were into that, Fallout will become a new favorite of yours. The drama, based on a video game like This Is Us, stars Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Kyle MacLachlan, Moisés Arias, Xelia Mendes-Jones, and Walton Goggins. It has been renewed for a second season.
Maxton Hall — The World Between Us
Prime Video decided to venture into international territories and bring to life German series Maxton Hall — The World Between Us. And I'm so glad it did! This show has drama, drama, and more drama. It's also a story about a forbidden romance type of situation, featuring two people falling for each other in completely different social classes, and of course the yearning and romance. The season finale, episode 6, also ends on a great cliffhanger. And the good news is that it's already been announced that the show is coming back for season 2!
Starring Harriet Herbig-Matten as Ruby Bell and Damian Hardung as James Beaufort, Maxton Hall follows Ruby who is attending the titular school thanks to a scholarship, hoping to make it into the University of Oxford. When she witnesses a secret between a professor and student, James enters to try and keep her quiet. And as the the two start to spend more time together, of course they get closer. This is the newest romance that has people going crazy, and I don't blame them!
The Summer I Turned Pretty
If you're in the mood for another teen-ish drama, then The Summer I Turned Pretty is definitely going to be your thing. I'm personally not a fan of love triangles involving two brothers, it turns me off from a show. Even so, if you do like those types of stories, then I'm still going to recommend this show for you. The series stars Lola Tung as Belly, Christopher Briney as Conrad and Gavin Casalengno as Jeremiah.
The series is revolved around the three teens. When Belly and her mother come back to spend the summer at the fictional beach town Cousins Beach where childhood friends and brothers Conrad and Jeremiah are as well, the now more grown up teens start to go through everything that comes with teen angst - including romance. Belly has had a crush on Conrad since she was 10 years old, but she also starts to catch feelings for Jeremiah. Expect messiness, but what else is new when it comes to teen dramas? The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, which adapts the final book in the trilogy, is coming sometime in summer 2025.
The Boys/Gen V
I'm sure you've seen The Boys franchise on every recommendation list, and if you haven't checked it out yet, I don't know what you're waiting for! This series, as well as its spin-off Gen V, really do deserve all the praise. What I like about the heroic show is that it's a different take on superheroes. These characters are usually portrayed as, well, the heroes of the story. But in The Boys, they're actually the ones who are corrupt. And as we see with Homelander, they are willing to go to extremes to get what they want. It's so intriguing!
You might want to hurry because there isn't much time before The Boys season 4 premieres! The show returns to Prime Video on Thursday, June 13 with the first three episodes. The season has a total of eight installments. And, it's already been renewed for a season 5. Wohoo! Plus, Gen V's second season is also in the works. So plenty of content! The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, and more. If you're new to the franchise, I would definitely start with The Boys first, then watch Gen V.
Harlem
Let's go with something a bit more lighthearted now, and that's comedy series Harlem. If love a good story about female friendship, then this show is one you need to check out! The television production stars Meagan Good as Camille, Grace Byers as Quinn, Shoniqua Shandai as Angie, and Jerrie Johnson as Tye. The four friends, all in their '30s, are always there for each other. But of course with any relationship, there's challenges and tensions they sometimes have to face as well.
We see how the characters navigate all that comes with adulthood: romantic relatonships, careers, and friendship. What I love about the series is that at the core, it's a story about female friends and what it means to have such an important and core relationship. It's a great portrayal! Harlem season 3 is happening, so get ready! No release date has been shared yet.
Hazbin Hotel
Adult animated shows can be really fun, and of the best out there right now is Hazbin Hotel! What's really cool about this series is that its pilot was actually created by freelance animators and released on YouTube back in 2019. That one episode blew up, and lead to Prime Video producing the first season which came out in January 2024. And season 2 is now officially in the works!
Starring Erika Henningsen in the lead role, the animation is centered around princess of Hell Charlie Morningstar (Henningsen) who is on a mission to find the sinners and help them rehabilitate themselves so they can make their way to Heaven. She does that by providing the "program" at her Hazbin Hotel. It's definitely an interesting concept, and it doesn't surprise me that people are so drawn to the show. Brooklyn Nine-Nine actress Stephanie Beatriz also stars as Vaggie.
The Wheel of Time
As far as fantasy series' go, The Wheel of Time is really one of the best out there! I don't know about you, but for me it joins the ranks of Game of Thrones and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The show is about a group of young people from a sleepy village who are taken by a sorceress, Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), to help fight an ancient evil known as the Dark One. Why do this? She believes one of them could be the Dragon Reborn, a hero who's destined to either save the world or ruin it.
There's so much magic, the story of a hero's journey and how that can be a burden, and a great cast with compelling characters that are complex and yet relatable. The villains are really fun as well, and aren't they always one of the biggest draws to any series or movie? Just a warning it is a bit of a slow burn. Season 2 is when things really pick up. But it's worth the wait! The fantasy series has been renewed for a third season, and hopefully expected in 2025 but that's not confirmed.
Reacher
For those action fans out there, Reacher is sure to give you the fix you need! The action crime drama is based on the books of the same name and stars Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher. Liking his life of solitude, this ex-U.S. Army military policeman can't seem to find the peace he'd like. His strength and intelligence lead him to fighting dangerous criminals during his travels. It seems no matter what, he can't escape his past.
Season 3 has started filming, and a release date still hasn't been shared. There's drama, as well as twists and turns you don't see coming amongst all the action. I like that it's also easy to connect to Jack, even if he is this strong man with an interesting past and abilities. Reacher is going to be the next show you binge-watch for sure!
Other recs
There's some other great series' on Prime Video that we think you should check out and also deserve a shoutout! If you like Reacher, then you'll also want to check out Citadel starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. The second season is currently in the works. There's also another option for you fantasy fans with Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which premieres its second season on Aug. 29. Check out the 5 other shows we recommend you check out below:
- Citadel - season 2 in the works
- Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - season 2 premieres Aug. 29
- The Outlaws - season 3 premieres May 31
- Outer Range - renewed for season 3, release date TBD
- Daisy Jones and the Six - 1 season streaming, likely will not be coming back for season 2