5 Prime Video shows we might never see again after 2025

Streaming networks (and any network really) tends to cancel TV shows abruptly. Sure, there are some that can go on forever, but there are others that end up not quite getting the views they need. Prime Video has renewed some excellent shows in 2025, but there are others that still sit on the bubble.

Then there’s a show that has even been renewed but is now heavily delayed. It brings up the question of whether we’ll end up seeing a second season. So, we’re looking back at 2025 with the top five shows that we may not see once the new year starts.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

We’ll start with the fact that Mr. & Mrs. Smith that has been renewed. Shortly after its first season, it was picked up for another, but that was back in May 2024! We’ve gone an entire year without any good news about it. In fact, the most recent news was that the production was facing more delays.

Right now, the production is on hold, and that’s the way it could stay. The problem for shows when they enter production delays is that the streamers move on. There are other creators out there bringing potential hits, and the calendar can’t stay open forever. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we saw a lot of shows “unrenewed” because they faced production delays that the streamers couldn’t work with, and we could see the same happen here.

The Rig

If you want a supernatural thriller that reminds you of The Terror, then you’ll want to check out The Rig on Prime Video. There are currently two seasons to it, focusing on a group of workers on a remote Scottish oil rig who are due to return to the mainland. When a mysterious fog surrounds them, they’re left cut off from the world and in danger.

Well, there has been no word on the show since it dropped its second season in January 2025. Going a whole year without an update is never a good thing, and it usually means that Prime Video isn’t interested in renewing it — or it means that there isn’t quite the pitch strong enough to keep it going. Until it’s canceled, we can’t say it’s definitely over, but this is likely a quiet cancellation.

Cherry (Olivia Cooke) in The Girlfriend Photo: Christopher Raphael © Amazon Content Services LLC

The Girlfriend

For those who love psychological thrillers, The Girlfriend is most definitely a series to watch. It follows Laura, who lives the “perfect” life. That is until her son brings home a new girlfriend who seems rather suspicious. As events start to happen, Laura is sure that Cherry is up to something nefarious. However, we get Cherry’s POV as well, which isn’t always consistent with Laura’s, and that’s what makes the series so fun.

Now, this technically would work as a limited series. There was a cliffhanger, but it’s a little like a movie where you don’t know if there’s going to be a sequel. It left the story open for more, but there is some sort of conclusion, at least with Laura’s story. However, we would love to see more. But with there being no word on the fate since it arrived in September 2025, things aren’t looking good.

Taylor Kitsch (Ben Edwards) in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf on Prime Video

Terminal List: Dark Wolf

Terminal List: Dark Wolf brought us the prequel story to Taylor Kitsch’s Ben Edwards form The Terminal List. After all, we knew that he was once a Marine, and there were a lot of questions about how he ended up CIA. Well, this eight-part series explains it all in a heartbreaking but also powerful way.

Now, I will say that this series was billed as a limited series. That doesn’t mean we don’t want more, though! Nor does it mean there isn’t room for the series to grow. However, there is a good reason why we may not get to see more of Dark Wolf after 2025.

Jaz Sinclair (Marie Moreau)

Gen V

One of the most highly anticipated shows of 2025 was Gen V. The second season of the college-set Boys spinoff was going to bring us answers about Marie. It would also honor Chance Perdomo, who died suddenly in March 2024, just as filming started. While it certainly brought more diabolical storylines and another look into Vought and Godolkin’s history, it still hasn’t been renewed.

I ummed and ahhed about putting this show on the list, as it was one of the biggest shows for the streamer, but the truth is, I’m worried about it. Gen V season 3 is certainly needed with the way the season 2 finale ended but there is The Boys season 5 to come. It’s possible that Prime Video is waiting for The Boys season 5 to air to give us a definitive answer on Gen V to avoid spoilers. And I respect that if that’s the case.

All of the shows above are available to stream on Prime Video.