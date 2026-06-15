From season 4 episode 8 recap: The real monster finally comes out of the shadows

Fromville is a maze that traps each of its residents in a harrowing cycle of mental torment and emotional abuse to a point where the lines between truth and deception blur. This is exactly what Boyd and his fellow townspeople have been going through for the better part of From season 4. From Tabitha to Fatima, each person is boxed in with their version of a nightmare.

As for Boyd, he and the others start From season 4, episode 8 by dealing with the aftermath of their failed plan to kill a monster. The episode begins with a disheartened Boyd walking around, frustrated with the lack of progress with both the totems and Jade’s plan to steal the bones. He becomes agitated when Jade comes up with a way to extract the children’s bones from the cavern but warns of casualties.

Boyd rejects every solution and gives Jade an ultimatum: come up with a plan that maximizes their escape probability. He can’t send people into a chamber that has a single exit; if the monsters wake up while they are down there, they’d be in a ‘kill box.’ However, Boyd is reluctant to listen even when Jade remembers that he saw roots above the chamber where the children were sacrificed—it's the spot where the bottle tree now stands.

Jade proposes that they use maximum leverage to rip the tree out by its roots, creating a second entrance. Even with Kenny seconding Jade’s plans, Boyd downright refuses the risks and storms away. However, as he walks through the jungle, he sees that Kenny, Tabitha, Jade, Donna, and Ellis have been shot dead and hallucinates his deceased wife, Abby, sitting over their dead bodies.

Later, Boyd realizes with the help of Father Kathri that the only reason he’s seeing Abby is that he’s afraid and guilty of killing her and doesn’t want to repeat his mistake with Jade’s plan. However, Kathri informs him that he has to make a decision before time runs out and live with it, no matter the cost. It seems like Boyd may agree with Jade’s plan after all but has yet to decide which people are disposable.

Henry might be inching closer to a grim and familiar fate

From is entering into interesting territory with Henry. It seems the MIY has specifically targeted him to do its bidding. Ever since Victor told him about how Miranda died and Sophia fed him her blood, he has been slipping in and out of reality. He gets splinters of a different reality in which he is in a hospital bed, with a grown-up Victor by his side. At first, he thought he was hallucinating because of the alcohol; however, during one of his episodes, Victor tells Henry that he has been in the hospital ever since he and Miranda took an acid trip.

He had a reaction to the drug, causing him to slip into a long coma. The entire sequence implies that Henry has been in limbo, with the town a make-believe world existing only in his consciousness. He later breaks down and asks Miranda to show him the way, which again leads him to hallucinate the hospital. There, the nurse tells him that to fully return to reality, he needs to disconnect from the world in his mind. The doctor suggests that Henry remove the anchor holding him down in the false reality so he can permanently return to his family.

Pegah Ghafoori as Fatima Hassan in FROM Season 4 Episode 408. Courtesy Chris Reardon/MGM+

Fatima finds herself in trouble yet again

The mysteries seem to get deeper and deeper around Fatima. First, she mysteriously became pregnant when she medically couldn’t; then she gave birth to a monster; and finally, she established an obscure connection with Smiley. None of that has been exclusively addressed this season, and on top of that, episode 8 adds another mystery to the pile. After she stopped Smiley from killing Kenny, Fatima developed strange black veins on her stomach. A worried Boyd and Ellis take Fatima down to the clinic, where Kristi declares that there’s nothing physically wrong with her.

However, Marielle suggests that the connection Fatima has could be a good thing and could be used against the monsters. While Fatima feels drawn to the idea, Eliss strongly opposes it, worrying he may completely lose Fatima in the process. Nonetheless, the most shocking part of the episode isn’t Fatima’s stomach but the fact that Kristi discovers that with her current blood pressure and pulse, Fatima shouldn’t even be alive.

Scott McCord as Victor, Catalina Sandino Moreno as Tabitha Matthews, Simon Webster as Ethan Matthews in FROM Season 4 Episode 407. Courtesy Chris Reardon/MGM+

Tabitha finally comes face-to-face with the real monster

Towards the end of episode 8, the Man in Yellow finally reveals himself to Tabitha. After Sophia steals the suit from Boyd, she lures Tabitha to the RV for a much-needed confrontation. The MIY confesses to Tabitha about Jim’s murder and acts impressed over her and Jade’s progress in saving the children. He admits that knowing about the bones is something new and significant – a detail they weren’t able to discover in the previous cycles.

Upon inquiring about his intentions to kill her, the MIY denies having any ill will against Tabitha and, surprisingly, reveals that she’s the only thing closest to a friend he ever had. He tells Tabitha that she and Jade are doing well this time, confirming that digging up the bones may very well be the answer to setting the children free and bringing everyone home. However, he warns her against unleashing a new evil and a kind of suffering she has never experienced before. The episode ends with the MIY sparing Tabitha’s life and informing her that he will see her soon.

You can watch From season 4 on MGM+ or Prime Video, airing weekly every Sunday!