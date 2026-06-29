From season 4 episode 10 recap: It’s 0-4 for the townspeople

MGM’s crown jewel just ended its fourth run, and it left us with more bodies and questions. A rather quick affair, From season 4, episode 10 skimmed through the events leading up to a risky mission to retrieve the children’s bones. In the previous episode, Jade and Tabitha were trapped in the chamber with the monsters while Boyd and the others tried to pull out the Bottle Tree.

The finale begins from where it left off in episode 9. Jade and Tabitha go down into the tunnels and extract the bones. However, the noise woke the monsters, who then cornered the duo. Luckily, the talisman was able to protect them until they started pulling the tree, making for a grueling and risky rescue mission for the townspeople.

FROM Season 4 Episode 409: The Calm Before. David Alpay as Jade Herrera, Catalina Sandino Moreno as Tabitha Matthews. Photo: Chris Reardon/MGM+

Boyd and Jade may have made a terrible mistake

Once inside, Jade and Tabitha knew it wasn’t going to be easy to escape. When the Bottle Tree came out, it ripped a hole in their protective cocoon, and the monsters came through. However, the sunlight that poured into the cavern rendered the monsters unable to cross and attack Jade and Tabitha. Their little suicide mission proved that the talismans do work and that the monsters really can’t come out in the light, despite what the latest fan theories were implying.

Unfortunately, just as it seemed that all was going their way, Sophia’s sabotage yanked them back. Willing to sacrifice himself for the greater good, Jade sends out Tabitha with the bones, but the rope breaks at the last minute. Not only that, but something ominous starts to happen. It suddenly goes pitch-black in the middle of the day, allowing the monsters to come out and ambush people.

Fortunately for their sake and unfortunately for someone else, just as they thought there was no escape, a strong earthquake hit the town, allowing Jade and Tabitha to make their escape. They run deep into the tunnels until they find a dead end. Trapped, the duo looks for a way out shortly after sharing an emotional moment when Tabitha pulls out a skull from the bag, claiming it was of their long-lost daughter.

FROM Season 4 Episode 409: The Calm Before. Harold Perrineau as Boyd Stevens, Scott McCord as Victor. Photo: Chris Reardon/MGM+

Sophia raises the body count

Back at the diner, Elgin discovers that Sophia is not who she says she is. However, after making the stupidest decision of his life to show the photo to Sophia rather than someone else, Elgin is backed into a corner by her. Instead of coming out and killing him, Sophia gives Elgin a choice, the same bargain she made with Clara – join her, and he can go home.

However, after losing his eye, Elgin understood that there was no such thing as going home. The Kimono Lady also offered him freedom in exchange for compliance, and it didn’t end well for him. He wasn’t going to fall for it again, but Sophia couldn’t take any chances. After seeing his reluctance, Sophia brutally kills Elgin, making him bleed out in the diner. She later asks Clara to ‘clean up' the body.

FROM Season 4 Episode 409: The Calm Before. David Alpay as Jade Herrera, Ricky He as Kenny Liu, Harold Perrineau as Boyd Stevens. Photo: Chris Reardon/MGM+

The town’s fate hangs in the balance

Nothing ever goes the people’s way at the end of season finales in From, and season 4 was no exception. The moment they pulled out the Bottle Tree, things went awry. The sun goes down in the middle of the day, allowing the monsters to go on a rampage. They try to kill Boyd and the others, but they escape just in the nick of time. However, Marielle and Fatima weren’t that lucky.

Fatima starts to experience visions of Smiley coming to the clinic. However, they realize too late that the talisman has fallen off during the quake, leaving them unprotected. Smiley enters the clinic and tries to kill the women, backing them into a room, mocking, and even calling Fatima 'mother.’ Unfortunately, even with all her might, Fatima was unable to stop the monster from killing Marielle. It’s only when Fatima growls like a monster in frustration that he leaves.

When Boyd and Kristi return to the clinic, they are devastated by Marielle’s death, and it doesn’t help them to know that Jade and Tabitha never made it back. Just as they try to make out their next step, something happens to the town again. Red lightning shot out from the place where the Bottle Tree once stood, and it tore apart the sky. Mad lighting roared across the town like an angry spirit awakened, and it wasn’t going to stop until it devoured everything.

Just when they thought they had completely lost, Jade sends out one final signal before his battery dies. Upon receiving the signal, Fatima, Boyd, and Ellis decide to head to the tunnels to rescue Jade and Tabitha. On the other side of town, Henry finally loses it and tries to kill Victor, but Ethan’s arrival saves him. In the final minutes of the finale, we see Boyd successfully breaking Jade and Tabitha out of the chamber, but monsters surround them.

With no way out, Fatima forces Boyd to take the others as she embraces the secret she had been ignoring for a long time. She turns into a monster, roaring at the top of her lungs and securing herself between the monsters and her family. Boyd drags out a devastated Ellis as he witnesses the love of his life turn into the very thing they all hated. The finale comes to a close with Sophia and the Boy in White coming face-to-face as the latter warns that she’ll lose this time. However, Sophia remains unhinged, indicating it’ll all go her way as she throws the talismans into a faraway tree.

All episodes of From season 4 are currently available to stream on MGM+ and Prime Video.