From season 4 episode 9 recap: A dangerous plan stands between the residents and their freedom

The penultimate episode of From season 4 had some massive shockers for the fans.

It's already been established that time is running out; it’s now or never for the town’s residents to make their final move. Boyd had been stalling going down the tunnels for fear of losing people, but even he understands that a difficult decision has to be made.

After learning from Tabitha that the MIY can walk in broad daylight and that he was the one who killed Jim, Boyd reluctantly agrees to Jade’s plan. Realizing that they can’t afford to wait any longer, Boyd believes it's time for a final stand before the MIY destroys everything. However, the town has begun to fight back, plunging people into confusion and panic as they struggle to tell the difference between reality and the traps set for them.

Harold Perrineau as Boyd Stevens in FROM Season 4 Episode 408. Courtesy Chris Reardon/MGM+

Boyd agrees to a risky plan

After listening to Tabitha about the MIY threatening her in the middle of the day, Boyd agrees to Jade’s risky plan of extracting the children’s bones from the tunnels. They decide to send a group of people into the cavern while another will try to pull out the bottle tree from its root to make an escape route. They will seal the only entrance to the cavern and hang up a talisman to buy enough time to dig up the bones.

On the other hand, the Boy in White appears to a frantic Victor and warns him against destroying the bottle tree. Victor protests the destruction of the tree, but Boyd puts him in cuffs, claiming that the BIY might be deceiving him in order to stop them from going into the tunnels. He reassures Tabitha that he just wants to avoid jeopardizing the mission before it even happens.

However, even if they manage to stop Victor, trouble is brewing inside Henry’s head. In his latest vision, he sees himself talking to Victor, who urges him to destroy the anchor that is keeping him in the dream. Henry explains that the only thing that even brought him to town was Victor, and if he wants to disconnect from this reality, it would mean ending Victor’s life.

FROM Season 4. Julia Doyle as Sophia, Catalina Sandino Moreno as Tabitha Matthews. Image courtesy Chris Reardon/MGM+

Sophia’s secret is revealed

After working in the shadows for the last few episodes, Sophia has finally made her move in broad daylight. In a shocking turn of events, Sophia corners Clara and reveals a disturbing secret between them. It turns out that at some point when Clara arrived in the town, the MIY struck a bargain with her, claiming that if she did what he wanted when the time came, she’d be free to leave the town.

At this point, the show hasn’t explained how or in what form the MIY appeared to Clara, but it does explain why some people in the town do terrible things out of the blue, insisting that their actions would set everyone free. It proves that MIY has been manipulating them in different forms, whether it was Sarah or Elgin. Now, it has Clara, and she’s doing his bidding by contaminating her blood.

After intimidating her, Sophia takes Clara to a house and makes her mix their blood. She later tasks Clara with mixing her blood in a water bottle and taking it to Fatima at the clinic. She complies, and Fatima drinks the water, which worsens her condition.

FROM Season 4 Episode 405: What A Long Strange Trip It’s Been. Simon Webster as Ethan Matthews, Catalina Sandino Moreno as Tabitha Matthews. Image: Chris Reardon/MGM+

Jade and Tabitha’s lives hang in the balance

Tabitha has been on the back foot this whole season because of Jim’s death. In some corner of her mind, she blames herself for his murder because she went looking for answers. She finds herself in the background during the plan to retrieve the bones, but she sees the ghoulish children again. They point towards Tabitha, which she interprets as a signal that she should be the one to go down to the tunnels.

Although Boyd is hell-bent on being the bait, Tabitha convinces him that it needs to be Jade and Tabitha if they want to have any chance of getting out. She explains that the symbol on the talisman means two people, and since she and Jade have been unsuccessful at saving the children in the past, it is their duty to set them free.

Boyd agrees and makes the necessary preparations; however, Sophia leaves no stone unturned in sabotaging the plan. She secretly cuts the homemade rope so it snaps when people try to get out, but that’s not even the worst part. When Clara informs Sophia that the plan has changed and that only Jade and Tabitha are going into the tunnels, her smile fades, and she immediately starts to hatch a new plan.

However, before she could do anything, Elgin found something shocking in the storage. He comes across an old Polaroid that seemingly has a girl in the background who looks like Sophia. Unbeknownst to him, he shows the picture to Sophia, who knows her cover is blown, and explains to Elgin that she is indeed the girl in the photo because she can only take the form of those who have died in the town. She asks Clara to shut the door, indicating that she’d be shutting the only mouth that may tell the truth about her.

On the other side of town, Jade and Tabitha make it safely to the chamber and secure it with the talisman. They find the spot and start digging to reveal the bones buried under a stone slab. Just as they begin to take them out, the monsters appear behind the tarp, and the episode ends with their fates hanging in the balance.