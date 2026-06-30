From season 4 episode 10 recap and ending explained

Lost fans must be on a serious nostalgic ride after watching the From season 4 finale. In what could be the most frustrating 49 minutes of the entire season, the finale did nothing but leave fans in agony.

Not one mystery was solved, and those that were addressed were already self-explanatory. Rather than addressing the mysteries head-on, the show only put a stamp on questions to which the viewers more or less knew the answers.

Honestly, compared to how From wrapped up this season compared to previous seasons, season 4 felt a bit bland. Of course, there were deaths, but they weren’t as impactful as Jim’s, nor did they have anything to do with the overarching plot.

What’s more, despite giving us 10 episodes this season, it’s baffling how we are left with more questions than answers. What was the lightning? What happened to the Bottle Tree? Can From season 5 finally bring peace to viewers?

From season 4 finale proved that the talismans work

Fans have had their doubts about the authenticity of the talismans since the beginning. With the arrival of the Man in Yellow, those doubts became glaringly obvious. Many believed that the monsters were only playing a psychological game with the residents, making them feel safe, all the while knowing that they could take them out at any given moment.

Fortunately, From season 4 finale proved that not only is it true that the monsters can’t come into the light but also that the talismans really do work. At the end of episode 10, we see Sophia collecting the talismans from every house, only to throw them in a faraway tree. What’s more, when the talisman in the clinic was knocked off because of the earthquake, Smiley knew about it and was able to enter the house. Therefore, the town’s only saving grace was not a hoax after all.

So, the show has confirmed that the only anomaly in this situation is the MIY. He isn’t affected by the talisman, light, or even time, maybe. The show has established that the monsters have limitations despite seeming unkillable at the moment. But the big question is, what will happen now that the talismans are gone?

From season 3 episode 4, Chris Reardon/MGM+

The red lightning’s origin remains a mystery

Despite it being an utter delight to watch in general, From season 4 has been nothing short of a frustrating experience. After three solid seasons, the latest installation feels more like a drag than a tightly woven narrative. Instead of tying loose ends like explaining the BIY’s role or utilizing Julie’s powers, the show has piled on more mysteries. Honestly, it felt shocking for a show like From to be a bit sloppy in its execution.

What’s more, the finale was incredibly underwhelming apart from the whole bone retrieval sequence. It was thrilling and nail-biting until everyone reached safety, but other than that, the episode didn’t have much to offer. After the fall of the Bottle Tree, a strange lightning emerges from the chamber’s depths and takes over the skies. Its rumbling echoes throughout the town, deafening and frightening the residents, but nothing more happens.

The show never explains what exactly happened or why. Did removing the bones cause it, or was it the tree? Of course, removing the Bottle Tree was a debatable choice, but its outcome remains sorely ambiguous. It’s hard to tell the difference between whether the bad that’s happening in the town is because of the Bottle Tree or the bones. With only a single season left in the show, it is high time From gave fans something to work with.

FROM Season 4 Episode 409: The Calm Before. David Alpay as Jade Herrera, Catalina Sandino Moreno as Tabitha Matthews. Photo: Chris Reardon/MGM+

The Boy in White could be the key to everything

The finale’s only saving grace is perhaps the confirmation of the Boy in White’s allegiance. He arguably remains the show’s strangest mystery. Viewers had become accustomed to him popping up every now and then, saying something cryptic and leaving. With the routine becoming inconclusive every season, fans started to doubt his intentions. It felt as if he deliberately set someone on a path without explaining or properly guiding them.

He seldom appears in season 4, but when it truly mattered, he vaguely warned Victor against harming the Bottle Tree, not even caring to explain why. His cryptic responses and random appearances have somewhat frustrated fans. Not only that, but the noticeable aging across seasons has become a running joke within the fandom because the BIY is technically a teenager in the latest season.

Surprisingly, instead of ignoring the conspicuous age difference, the show addressed the elephant in the room in the season 4 finale. When Sophia went to throw the talismans, the BIY appeared, claiming that the MIY would not win this time because they had the bones. Sophia smirks and remarks that the BIY is all grown up, suggesting the whole thing wasn’t brushed under the rug because of production limitations. Fortunately, the finale gave viewers something to work with, as this transformation could prove vital in the end.

All in all, From season 4 episode 10, 'If a Tree Falls In The Forest," was a lukewarm hit that left audiences wanting more. It's one thing to maintain suspense, but it's another to stretch the same mysteries across four seasons without providing meaningful answers. Of course, there were a few high points in the finale, especially the bone-chilling confrontation between Jade, Tabitha, and the monsters.

Their contribution to the plot has been the most impactful since Jade and Tabitha seem to be the only ones who read into the signs and are willing to make the tough call. Ultimately, with another season left to wrap up this mind-boggling story, From has taken the typical route of keeping its cards hidden until the end, which means that we’ll probably only get to know the truth until the last moment.

Stay tuned for more news about From season 5!