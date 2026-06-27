From season 4 episode 10: Release date, time & what to expect

From season 4 will be ending this week, and we aren’t anywhere close to getting all the answers. Fans are yet to learn the true nature of Fromsville, but the way things are going, the people are closer to a rising body count than to getting out of that place. From season 4, episode 9 ended on a cliffhanger of sorts. It has been established that retrieving the children’s bones from the chamber may have something to do with freeing the people from the town, but it seems highly unlikely that it’ll happen this season.

With only a single episode left in the season and considering From’s long-standing tradition of leaving viewers with more mysteries than answers, we think fans will have to wait for things to come together. However, with a reported runtime of 90 minutes, it’s possible that the show might finally put a few pieces together, whether it's explaining the children’s lore or exposing Sophia’s schemes.

FROM Season 4 Episode 409: The Calm Before. David Alpay as Jade Herrera. Photo: Chris Reardon/MGM+

When will From season 4 episode 10 come out?

From season 4 episode 10, titled “If a Tree Falls in the Forest,” will air on June 28, 2026 on MGM+ and Prime Video following the show’s Sunday release schedule. The regular release time is 9:00 PM Eastern Time; however, it may vary by region. The aforementioned release date and time are exclusive to US viewers, while international viewers can watch the episode at times that align with their local time zones. For the UK audience, the episodes are usually a week or two late so that they will gain access to the finale sometime around July 9. Here’s a complete schedule of when the finale will air according to different time zones:

Pacific Time – 6 p.m. on June 28

Mountain Time - 7 p.m. on June 28

Central Time - 8 p.m. on June 28

Central European Time – 3 a.m. on June 29

India Standard Time – 6:30 a.m. on June 29

British Summer Time – 2 a.m. on June 29

Singapore Standard Time – 9 a.m. on June 29

Eastern European Time – 4 a.m. on June 29

Brazil Time – 10 p.m. on June 28

New Zealand Standard Time – 1 p.m. on June 29

Japan Standard Time – 10 a.m. on June 29

FROM Season 4 Episode 409: The Calm Before. David Alpay as Jade Herrera, Catalina Sandino Moreno as Tabitha Matthews. Photo: Chris Reardon/MGM+

What to expect from the From season 4 finale

It’s a challenge to predict or even expect what From can pull in each of its episodes. So far, every major event has been a shocker, whether it’s the truth about Clara’s collaboration with Sophia or the fact that Jade and Tabitha’s lives may be hanging in the balance. With a runtime of about one-and-a-half hours, there’s a fair chance the finale might unearth a few secrets for fans to look forward to for the next season.

Of course, the majority of the finale would be dedicated to Jade and Tabitha’s survival and the consequences of their actions. The MIY did warn Tabitha that the very thing she may be thinking is their salvation could also worsen their situation. Therefore, there’s no telling whether it would result in anything positive, even if they manage to retrieve the bones and somehow survive the monsters.

The other things that the finale would likely address would be Sophia’s role, especially if she decides to kill Elgin for revealing her secret. Then there’s Henry’s worsening situation and Victor’s breakdown over the destruction of the Bottle Tree. There’s a high chance that the plan will fail, and if what Victor says is true about the Boy in White, then Boyd might be making a huge mistake destroying that tree.

From season 4 episode 10 trailer

Looking at the released clip for the season finale, nothing seems to be going the residents’ way. A fleeting scene shows the monsters entering the cavern without breaking a sweat, cornering Jade and Tabitha. There’s also this mysterious red lightning engulfing the town, indicating the arrival of something sinister.

Sophia’s remark that “it gets very messy at the end” doesn’t bode well for the people. By the looks of it, she has set her plan in motion and is only watching the drama unfold from the sidelines. It seems that whatever they did, whether it was removing the Bottle Tree or the children’s bones, it has massively backfired, and the residents will pay the price.