From season 4 episode 5 recap: Mysteries finally unravel in Fromville

After building so much suspense and countless mysteries, From is finally leading viewers toward the ultimate truth. Viewers were a bit disappointed with the first four episodes for dragging the story instead of answering questions, but episode 5 finally delivered on its shock value. Some of the Fromville residents ventured deep into the tangled mysteries of the forsaken town, while others were pulled into the traps set by the place’s sinister entities.

Fatima continues to build her golems, proving she’s adamant that it's the only way she feels safe. Unfortunately, it remains unclear how her actions would affect the story or its characters. On the other hand, Henry has slipped back into old habits after discovering what the MIY did to his wife. He starts drinking heavily and causes a commotion in the Colony house, forcing Victor to reveal what fate Miranda suffered in the town.

On the other side of town, Marielle’s nightmares from the Music Box monster return. She hallucinates being stuck on the wall with chains twice, but the second time she does, it happens because she touches Sophia. Later, when Kristi, Mari, and Sophia discuss her condition, Mari claims there’s something ancient in the town and that even death won’t allow them to escape its torment. Their suffering is perpetual.

FROM Season 4 Episode 405: What A Long Strange Trip It’s Been. Corteon Moore as Ellis Stevens, Catalina Sandino Moreno as Tabitha Matthews, Simon Webster as Ethan Matthews. Image: Chris Reardon/MGM+

Tabitha confronts nightmares worse than the monsters

Donna, Tabitha, and the others pull out life-sized scarecrow-like dolls from the lake, and they immediately sense that they shouldn’t have done that. They pack the dolls with large stones and throw them back into the lake, but it seems they aren’t sinking. After their feeble attempt, the group returns to one of the cabins to spend the night.

After some time, the group hears a mysterious song, and Tabitha immediately recognizes it as the one she used to sing as a kid while playing with the dolls. She suddenly remembers that she used to play with the dolls when they were small, but a man in the town didn’t like them because they gave him nightmares, and he threw them into the lake. However, when he died, his nightmare came to life, and that’s when one of the dolls breaks through the cabin wall and kills one of them.

The rest of the group runs, but the other doll catches up with Patty and almost burns her face when Ellis hits it with a stick, and it falls into the fire. On the other side, one doll grabs Donna and chokes her, but Tabitha remembers something from the past and takes out one of the totems and stabs the doll. It immediately falls and supposedly dies. However, when the doll that caught fire hears Tabitha saying she remembers how to kill them, it turns back and disappears into the forest.

FROM Season 4 Episode 405: What A Long Strange Trip It’s Been. David Alpay as Jade Herrera. Image: Chris Reardon/MGM+

Jade’s mushroom ‘trip’ pays off

After the unsuccessful attempts at inducing a connection with the town via an altered state of mind in episode 4, Jade finally sees a sign that guides him to answers in episode 5. He assumes that the mushrooms have kicked in and advises Boyd to use a safe word, Capricorn, if he’s unable to distinguish between visions and reality. The two make their way to the forest, where Jade starts seeing the dead bodies that used to haunt him in the previous seasons, especially the man with the gouged eye.

However, he also sees a kid version of himself playing the violin, and a painful memory of his grandmother’s funeral kicks in. That’s when the dead man offers him blood in the skull, but Kid Jade warns him not to drink it if he doesn’t want to be haunted by painful memories. However, pushed to his limits for not getting answers, Jade drinks it and immediately starts seeing the dead bodies again at the colony house that turn out to be him in his past lives.

He eventually learns that the monsters never killed him in the past, but the people of the town did. Kid Jade explains that every time the town learns that Jade is the one the children are calling for, they’d turn against him and eventually murder him. This helps Jade understand that if he is killed by his own people every time, he doesn’t get to save the children, and the cycle never ends.

After this big revelation, Kid Jade leads Jade and Boyd to the storage room and advises Jade to “clear the path” if he wants to find a way. After decluttering a bit, Jade finds a door that leads to the tunnels where the monsters live. Despite Boyd’s pleading, Jade continues to follow his younger self and arrives at the chamber where the children were first sacrificed.

To his surprise, the monsters appear and bury him, where he sees one of the children, who repeats the word, “ankhooye.” The next moment, Jade wakes up and starts acting frantically about being in the tunnel, to which Boyd replies that they never left and that he has been there the whole time. The episode ends with Jade telling a shocked Boyd that he finally knows how to save the children and get home.