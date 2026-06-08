From season 4 episode 6 recap: A slow descent into chaos

After a week-long hiatus, From season 4 returned with another thrilling episode, introducing new problems at every turn. Things have become quite interesting for the town’s residents, especially with Jade and Tabitha playing an active role in remembering their collective pasts and the MIY roaming freely, scheming for the next chaos. Unfortunately, there isn’t much action in episode six; rather, it offers a slow buildup for what’s to come.

The episode begins with Jade and Boyd reflecting on the events of the former’s mushroom trip. Jade comes up with a theory that they are stuck in the town because they have always been unable to offer the children eternal peace. His vision showed him the place where the children were sacrificed, leading him to conclude that they could free the children by retrieving their bones.

Surprisingly, Jade's theory fits the established rules and tropes of horror. Sometimes, the only way to put the dead to rest is by retrieving their remains from the place of trauma and burning them. Of course, Boyd finds Jade’s assumptions outrageous and argues over their course of action. Boyd believes going down to the tunnels to retrieve the bones is too risky, while Jade calls him out for being a coward and claiming that “good intentions” won’t get him anywhere.

They must take a risk because they might be running out of time. However, after giving him the benefit of the doubt, the two go down the basement but find a wall instead of the door Jade saw in his visions, which leads to the tunnel. However, their argument is cut short when Donna returns from the settlement with a body.

Donna’s health takes a turn for the worse

Donna is one of the very few people in the town who has been through the worst. Donna has been in Fromville longer than Boyd and played a critical role in keeping things going. When Tabitha, Ethan, and she took a trip to the settlement, she not only comforted them emotionally but also saved them from the giant dolls. However, when Tabitha revealed that somehow the fears of dead people come to life to haunt those alive, it took a toll on her. She suffers a massive heart attack upon her return to the colony house and flatlines for a few minutes.

Fortunately, Kristi manages to stabilize her, but she remains unconscious for the remainder of the episode. She and Boyd even share a deeply emotional scene in which the latter admits that, despite their differences, he couldn’t do it without her support. He begs her to come back, and miraculously she does. However, what doesn’t add up here is the significance of Donna’s heart attack. Was that just to offer an emotional break, or did Donna go somewhere or see something when she was unconscious that could help the town in some way?

Boyd is finally ready to fight back

Donna’s heart attack broke something in Boyd. He finally understood that simply protecting and hiding the residents won’t do any good. Father Kathri appears to him during the whole ordeal, reminding him yet again that he’s running out of time. This could be an indication that something horrible is about to happen, and no matter how much they hide, the town can’t escape the cruel fate unless they do something.

With the MIY in their midst, everything gives off endgame vibes, and it might be the people’s last chance to fight back. Frustrated with everything, Boyd takes Kathri’s advice to take a leap of faith and storms down to the basement with a hammer. He tries to break down the wall, and to his surprise, it does, revealing the secret tunnel that Jade saw in his vision.

The Man in Yellow sets a new target

The most interesting addition to From season 4 has definitely been Sophia, aka Man in Yellow. She has been sneakily corrupting and planting her seeds of evil here and there to torment the residents. The monster has already rattled Sarah and Marielle, and now she has her sights set on Henry. Sophia knows that Henry is in a tough spot after discovering what happened to his wife. He starts drinking and acting erratically, and that’s when Sophia seized her chance.

She pretends to be a partner in grief with him and tricks Henry into taking a drink spiked with her blood. He ends up taking the drink, but the episode ends before the viewers can find out what it did to Henry. It’s obvious that Sophia has chosen a weak target and will exploit Henry’s grief to make him do something terrible. She can either manipulate Henry into ruining Boyd and Jade’s plan, or she can convince him to hurt Victor as she did with Sarah.