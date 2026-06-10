From season 4 episode 7 recap: Fatima becomes the new MVP

After a painstakingly slow and frustrating episode, From season 4 returns with its best episode so far.

However, one thing is for sure: the residents are running out of time, as current events suggest the town may be nearing the end of another cycle. If there’s anything that Boyd and the others have learned, it is that whenever they are close to a breakthrough, the town tends to fight back.

Episode 7 primarily focuses on reinforcing the show's core theme: nothing is as it seems. Even when Boyd and Jade try to come up with a plan to use the totems like Tabitha did to kill the monsters, they are plagued with doubts. They question everything they know or think they know, as they believe that whenever they are close to answers, the town throws them a curveball. Like how Elgin explains, this place throws so many lies at people that they are unable to see the truth even when it's staring them right in the face.

The episode opens with Boyd telling everyone about Jade and Tabitha’s shared history and how saving the children might help them escape the hellish town. Of course, everyone, including Henry, is skeptical about who believes it was wrong of them to associate his dead wife with Tabitha. However, Boyd pushes the people to believe that going down into the tunnels is the only way out and begins hatching a plan.

Boyd and others come up with a plan

Having discovered the door in the basement, Boyd is convinced that Jade wasn’t hallucinating and that retrieving the children’s bones might just be the way out. He starts by telling everyone how Jade and Tabitha know everything and why they must come up with a foolproof plan to go down to the tunnels. He tasks Jade and Kenny with drawing a map of the tunnels and gathering any information about the monsters that will help them in the tunnels.

He also hatches a plan to use one of the totems on the monsters to test Tabitha’s theory. He genuinely believes that they have a weapon on their hands but is convinced that he should be the one to risk his life. Fortunately, Ellis and Kenny talk him out of his suicide plan at the last moment, claiming that Kenny is far better physically suited for the job.

It’s evident that Boyd is desperate for a win, even when he believes that going down in the tunnels might be the end of them. However, there’s an unsettling feeling deep in his heart that they are running out of time, and it’s now or never. He even tells Acosta to gather more information and that when the time comes, he will need her.

Victor makes a chilling revelation

When Victor and Henry learn about Tabitha’s reincarnation, it takes a toll on them. Henry lashes out while Victor tries to make sense of the situation and convinces Tabitha to come along with him to do something “scary.” He takes Tabitha and Ethan to the MIY’s car to confirm his theory that he is indeed back. When he searches the brown car, he finds a bag full of teeth, confirming his worst suspicion.

He tries to explain to Tabitha how the cycle is repeating itself and that Ethan should be ready if the time comes. He explains that Miranda arrived in town with a boy and a girl, and only the boy (Victor) survived. Now, Tabitha has come to town with another boy and a girl, and if the cycle repeats, Ethan might be left alone like him and therefore should be prepared for the lonesome survival ahead.

Fatima unlocks a key ability

Fatima is having a difficult season, especially after she discovers that the baby she birthed morphed into the Smiley monster. She tries to explain to Boyd that she feels a connection to him, but they are unable to understand her until now. As the night approaches, Boyd, Kenny, and Eliss wait for the perfect bait to test the totem. When the sailor monster waltzes in, Kenny seizes the chance and stabs him with the totem stick.

Unfortunately, to everyone’s horror, the monster smiles and mocks Kenny for being shocked. As Boyd shouts for Kenny to make a run for it, Eliss notices that the monsters have blocked all the entrances to the nearby houses. Left with no other choice, Kenny makes a run for the bus, but is stopped by the Smiley monster. He chases him to the top of the bus, and as Kenny bravely awaits a horrible fate, something unexpected happens.

In the colony house, Fatima feels strange, and she starts seeing visions of a scared Kenny on the bus. She realizes that she’s actually seeing through Smiley’s eyes because of their connection. However, the real surprise comes when the monster is about to make his move, and Fatima wills him to stop. This gives Kenny enough time to push through the monsters and safely secure himself inside the bus.

While Fatima’s newfound ability may be a game-changer for the people, it doesn’t change the fact that they’d still be one step behind because of Sophia. During all the commotion, she secretly put a spell on a dead Roger to awaken him and cause havoc inside the colony house. Thanks to Elgin and his quick thinking, casualties are averted when he stabs Roger with the totem, ending his life once and for all. The episode ends with a shot of Sophia standing at the top of the stairs, smirking and looking satisfied.