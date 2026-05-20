From season 4 has finally revealed why no one can leave the town

For the past three seasons, From has kept the viewers on the edge of their seats with its complicated lore and web of mysteries. Fans have been asking questions about the town's true nature, who the real villain is, and whether there is ever really a way out since the day the Matthews family encountered the fallen tree. Although all the suspense and obscurity have been the best part of the show, it’s good to give some answers every now and then. Fortunately, From season 4, episode 5 has solved the show’s biggest mystery – why doesn’t the cycle break?

Tabitha and Jade learned about the children and their past lives at the end of season three. However, that in no way helped them carve a path of freedom or make things easier for the people. They eventually paid a heavy price in the shape of Jim’s death for the knowledge they received. While Tabitha took a step back, Jade, on the other hand, kept harping on it. After his successful mushroom trip, he finally learned why they could not escape the curse.

FROM Season 4 Episode 405: What A Long Strange Trip It’s Been. David Alpay as Jade Herrera. Image: Chris Reardon/MGM+

Jade saw the ghosts of his past

Jade’s convoluted journey has been instrumental in understanding From’s lore. He may seem self-absorbed at times, but his consistent struggle for answers finally led him to a sinister Fromville secret. After he learned that Miranda started seeing things when she took drugs, Jade took magic mushrooms in hopes of receiving visions. Fortunately, he was successful and started seeing the same dead people he had first seen in the previous seasons.

However, what he thought were random ghosts were actually him in his past lives. The vision that materialized as his younger self unlocked parts of his memories that were locked because of past trauma. With Kid Jade’s help, he learned that the monsters didn’t kill his past incarnations; rather, they were brutally murdered. Jade finally understood why he and Tabitha were never able to rescue the children – they kept getting killed by the people of the town.

As shocking as it sounds, it makes complete sense given how current events are conspiring. It turns out that once the town learns that the children are calling Tabitha and Jade, they start to doubt them. Their connection to the place makes people uneasy because they feel they are betraying the town by keeping secrets or not trying harder. Kid Jade further revealed that once the hatred becomes too much, the people eventually kill them, but it’s worse for Tabitha.

It’s all starting to fall in place because fans would remember that when Tabitha returned from the outside world, the townspeople were critical of her attempts to get help. They didn’t understand her situation at all, and it might happen again soon, especially after the doll incident. The girl that Ellis saved might give the others the impression that Tabitha is somehow involved with everything and that they are being hunted because of her.

Therefore, it happens every cycle that when Tabitha and Jade start to dig deep and finally remember how to save the children, the town conspires against them. As Sophia has already mentioned, “I love what comes next,” and she has already begun to agitate fellow residents. It’s only a matter of time before people learn the truth about Tabitha and Jade and start blaming them for the rising body count. They eventually die, the children aren’t saved, and they never get out.

FROM Season 4 Episode 405: What A Long Strange Trip It’s Been. Corteon Moore as Ellis Stevens, Catalina Sandino Moreno as Tabitha Matthews, Simon Webster as Ethan Matthews. Image: Chris Reardon/MGM+

Marielle might have revealed an important piece of information

It’s unclear whether it's Sophia or the Music Box monster, but something has triggered Marielle’s hallucinations. She has started to find herself going back to the place where the monster tortured her, Julia, and Randall. When confronted by Kristi, she reveals that she feels that this place has something ancient. She unintentionally mentions hearing people scream and believes there’s no true escape from this place. Something here feeds on their fear, and no one ever truly leaves the town, even after death.

This also confirms a long-standing fan theory about Fromville being an endless prison or a curse. Once you enter it, there’s no leaving, not even after you die. Something or someone keeps the soul bound to the town; that’s why most residents see dead people everywhere. Viewers also believed that death could have been the only escape, citing Boyd’s wife, who hysterically killed dozens of people, believing it was all a dream and that they would leave this place once they “woke up.”

However, Abby’s theory was flawed because if death were the escape, the cycle would have ended a long time ago. The only way out is by saving the children, and Jade has finally discovered where they are. The monsters likely sacrificed the children within the tunnels, and that’s probably where their bodies are. Now that Jade has figured out a way to save them, it's only a matter of time before things go awry again. Fans will have to wait and see what happens next, as From is taking a short break and will return on May 31.