From season 4 may have revealed a dark truth about the monsters' origin and it makes matters worse

With almost four seasons under its belt, MGM’s hit horror drama has yet to set the record straight when it comes to its iconic monsters. Although From season 4 is inching closer to its finale, the story still isn’t even close to revealing the ultimate truth. The audience felt the show finally explained the monsters’ origin in the season three finale, but a key detail in From season 4, episode 6 has changed everything yet again.

With giant dolls, killer ballerinas, and monsters in the mix, it’s becoming increasingly difficult for viewers to pinpoint the origin and nature of evil that haunts the town. Fans and the town’s residents alike thought that the monsters that came out at night were the only threat, but it seems that something far more terrifying is at work. Tabitha, Donna, and Ethan’s encounter with the killer dolls may have just revealed something far more sinister about the monsters.

Scott McCord as Victor, Catalina Sandino Moreno as Tabitha Matthews, Simon Webster as Ethan Matthews in FROM Season 4 Episode 407. Courtesy Chris Reardon/MGM+

Tabitha revealed key information about the town

When giant dolls attacked Tabitha and the others at the settlement, she remembered something important about the past. She told Donna that she used to play with the dolls as a kid, but there was a man who was scared of them. He threw the dolls in the river, but they came to life the day the man died. She inferred that the moment the man died, his worst nightmare came to life.

This information shocks everyone, especially Donna, who can’t get over the fact that on top of monsters, they now have to deal with people’s nightmares coming to life. Not only that, but it completely changes everything the viewers knew about the monsters. What if they aren’t the original residents but someone’s nightmare coming to life? It makes sense to an extent, because the annotation about 'monsters coming at night' resembles the kind of warning parents might use to get their children to sleep.

Although Fatima’s explanation in the season 3 finale seems more plausible, the show hasn’t really explored the idea further. From season 4 hasn’t really addressed anything more related to the monsters being the original residents, other than the fact that the children were sacrificed in the tunnels. This could possibly mean that there’s more to the monsters’ origin story than what the show has revealed.

Why did the totems not work on the monsters?

Several things might explain why the totem sticks didn’t work on the monsters. Firstly, the MIY was aware of the plan, and Sophia seemed visibly uncomfortable when she saw the totem in Boyd’s hands. It's possible she relayed the information to the monsters or even switched the totems. If she knew that they wouldn’t work, there was no reason for her to go through all the trouble to awaken Roger.

It can’t be ignored that there may be a clear connection between the monsters and the nightmare curse. It’s evident that the night monsters aren’t the only evil in town, given that the people have already fought the likes of the Music Box monsters and now the MIY. It’s also possible that the totem didn’t work for the monsters but could have damaged the MIY, which is why he seemed shocked to see them.

Ultimately, fans can only hope that From explains the nature of the totems and why Sophia did what she did. If they don’t have a weapon, there’s no reason for Boyd to go down to the tunnels on a suicide mission. With the stakes escalating and new threats emerging every week, From can no longer afford to keep its rules a mystery if the residents are expected to have any chance of surviving what comes next.