We've got some bad news about the From season 4 episode 6 release date

From fans expecting another new episode of the fourth season next week are about to run into an unfortunate surprise.

After episode 5 aired on May 17, many viewers naturally assumed episode 6 would follow the show’s normal weekly release pattern and premiere on May 24. But that’s no longer the case. Instead, MGM+ appears to have inserted a brief break into the schedule. This means fans will have to wait an extra week before the next episode arrives.

The unexpected delay has already sparked confusion online, especially among viewers who were planning around the show’s usual Sunday release cycle.

Simon Webster as Ethan Matthews and Catalina Sandino Moreno as Tabitha Matthews in From season 4 | Chris Reardon/MGM+

From season 4 episode 6 has been delayed by one week

Sadly, there will not be a new episode of From season 4 airing on Sunday, May 24, 2026. Instead, episode 6 is now expected to premiere on Sunday, May 31, 2026. Series star Harold Perrineau even confirmed this date via his official X page.

For everyone asking, we are back in 2 weeks. May 31st.@FROMonMGM — Harold Perrineau (@HaroldPerrineau) May 18, 2026

While it’s only a one-week hiatus, it still marks a noticeable interruption in the season’s rollout. Up until now, From season 4 has followed a fairly straightforward weekly release structure. This is why the sudden gap is catching many fans off guard.

For viewers who have made From part of their weekly routine, the break is definitely disappointing timing. But luckily, there’s no indication that From season 4 is heading into an extended break.

At the moment, this looks more like a temporary one-week pause rather than a split-season release or production-related delay. Assuming MGM+ sticks to the updated plan, the series should resume on May 31 and continue its normal rollout afterward.

While the streaming giant did not reveal why the schedule has shifted in the first place, it is rumored to have something to do with Memorial Day weekend programming strategy. Memorial Day is on Monday, May 25, in the United States, and it is a major federal holiday that often leads to lower live streaming engagement as many viewers travel, attend gatherings, or spend time away from their screens.

As a result, streaming platforms sometimes adjust release schedules slightly to avoid dropping new episodes during a window where they may not reach the widest possible audience. Although From season 4 episode 6 would have technically aired a day earlier, the slight adjustment to May 31 ultimately ensures it avoids the Memorial Day weekend drop-off in viewership and instead lands in a more favorable release window.

But again, this is not a confirmed reason for why the schedule shift occurred, as MGM+ has not officially stated the exact cause behind the change. However, fans are still eagerly awaiting episode 6 despite the frustration surrounding the delay.

The sci-fi horror series has steadily grown into one of MGM+’s biggest cult hits, with a passionate audience that eagerly tracks every update surrounding the show. A one-week break may not sound huge on paper, but for dedicated fans, it means seven extra days of waiting for answers, reactions, and new developments. Thankfully, the wait should only be temporary.

From season 4 episode 6 is slated to be released on MGM+ on May 31 at 9/8c.