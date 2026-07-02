From season 5 renewal update, plot and what we know so far

MGM’s From went from a sleeper hit to a highly regarded modern horror series in a span of just a few years. What started as a compelling monster horror became a global phenomenon, luring fans into a world of endless twists, mysteries, and chaos. The show has recently wrapped up its fourth season, dragging frustrated viewers just an inch closer to the ultimate truth.

From season 4, episode 10 brought another successful season to a close. Staying true to itself, season 4 was another string of dead bodies, an avalanche of mysteries, and a year’s worth of wait. While fans can agree that the finale was a tad bit of a letdown, we can’t help but feel hopeful as there’s another season on the horizon. Confirmed to return for one final round, here’s everything to know about From season 5 and its potential release date.

From season 5 will be the ‘endgame’

From has officially been confirmed to return for its fifth and final installment on MGM+. According to creators Jeff Pinkner, Jack Bender, and John Griffin, work for season 5 is already in full swing, with production to begin later this year. From season 5 is expected to premiere sometime in 2027, continuing the show’s tradition of one-year gaps between seasons.

In an exclusive interview with Screenrant, Pinkner confirmed that From season 5 will bring closure and definitive answers to all the questions. The fifth iteration will, in fact, be the “endgame,” a final stand for both the Man in Yellow and the town’s residents. While fans are happy to hear that they are not in for open-ended and cryptic conclusions, one can’t dismiss the fact that five is a cursed number.

There’s been a long line of popular TV shows that fumbled their endings so badly that it tainted their entire legacy. Recent examples of Stranger Things and The Boys are enough to make viewers wary of From season 5 since it's also supposed to be the last. There are many examples of shows that had a phenomenal fourth season only to waste all that potential in a dragged-out and inconsistent finale.

Nonetheless, we can only hope that From season 5 will break the curse and etch itself as one of the greatest horror/mystery shows of all time. Whether it's addressing all the elephants in the room, from Julie to Victor, or explaining the origin of the town, the only way fans will approve is with answers.

FROM Season 4 Episode 409: The Calm Before. David Alpay as Jade Herrera, Catalina Sandino Moreno as Tabitha Matthews. Photo: Chris Reardon/MGM+

What to expect in From season 5

There’s no such thing as “expected plotline” when it comes to From. There’s almost literally zero chance for any of the fan theories to materialize in the story. Having said that, the potential plot for season 5 will most likely revolve around the town surviving Sophia’s trickery. According to the Man in Yellow, the ending is near, which means the show will go all out, whether it's throwing in shocking twists or raising the body count.

As far as we can guess, season 5 will address the consequences of digging up the bones and destroying the Bottle Tree. With the talismans down the faraway tree, it will be a fight every night for the residents to survive just enough to get the answers and get out of town. However, the most interesting storyline will definitely be the showdown between the MIY and the BIY.

In the season finale, they came face-to-face for the first time, and the aura of that encounter was different. It felt as if these two were the town's true opposing forces, and the people were just collateral damage. The BIY warns Sophia that Jade and Tabitha have the bones, and she will lose this time, but Sophia reminds him that the Bottle Tree is gone. This can only mean that while going after the bones was the right call, taking out the tree might have triggered something ominous.

Naturally, the MIY will take center stage in the upcoming season, as there’s much to learn about who he is. However, one thing’s for sure; the MIY may not be the town's omnipotent being. It seems that he’s also learning and improvising according to the situation, which can only mean that he’s also only a cog in the machine. The theory has also been confirmed by Pinkner, who agreed that the MIY is not the god-like figure in the town. He’s an entity that’s playing along, and his goals will be revealed in the final season.

FROM Season 4 Episode 409: The Calm Before. David Alpay as Jade Herrera. Photo: Chris Reardon/MGM+

From season 5 cast update

There hasn’t been an official announcement for From season 5 cast, but since it’s a continuing story, the familiar faces will definitely be there to see the end. The cast will likely include Catalina Sandino Moreno (Tabitha), Harold Perrineau (Boyd), David Alpay (Jade), Hannah Cheramy (Julie), Corteon Moore (Ellis), Simon Webster (Ethan), and more.

Of course, we’ll be missing a few faces, including Elgin and Marielle, but with how From loves to knock the wind out of viewers by dropping a fan-favorite character, it’s hard to say who we’ll likely see in the fifth installment. Until then, you can rewatch all the From seasons currently airing on MGM+ and keep the ball rolling with crazy fan theories.