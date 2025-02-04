FUBAR season 2 is coming to Netflix in 2025 (7 things we're looking forward to)

FUBAR is coming back in 2025, and there are a few things we’d love to see in the second season of this action comedy! In Netflix's news dump of all the shows confirmed for this year, thankfully FUBAR season 2 is one of them. Though there's no official release date yet, at least we know we can look forward to seeing the series back again this year.

What happened in season 1 that will effect FUBAR season 2

For those who may not know (or have forgotten), FUBAR debuted on Netflix in May of 2023. It was notable as the first regular TV series starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and clearly used his action movie icon status to the fullest.

For decades, Luke Brunner (Schwarzenegger) has secretly been a top operative for the CIA. He’s dedicated his life to the agency, which has cost him a marriage to Tally (Faibna Udenio) and estranged from daughter Emma (Monica Barbaro), who both think he’s a fitness equipment salesman.

Luke intends to finally retire and hopes to get Tally back. The agency wants him to do “one last job,” which leads to Luke making the shocking discovery that Emma is also a CIA agent. Neither of them is happy to now be working together as they’re sent to investigate Boro (Gabriel Luna), a powerful arms dealer.

The season 1 finale had Boro seemingly killed in a fight. It then jumped a few months ahead to Tally’s wedding to boyfriend Donnie. Luke came to Tally, confessing his past as a CIA agent and asking her to run off with him.

Before that could happen, an alive Boro attacked the wedding. Tally ended up stabbing him, so Luke and Emma killed him for real. But then word came that someone had leaked the Brunner’s real names and identities to the web, meaning a pack of baddies were now after them. The season ended with Luke, Emma, Tally, Donnie and their allies on the run.

That was a wild finale, and the show was successful enough to win a second season. It’s expected to arrive sometime in 2025 and there’s a lot more to look forward to. Here's 7 things we'd love to see!

Fubar. (L to R) Monica Barbaro as Emma Brunner, Jay Baruchel as Carter Perlmutter, Arnold Schwarzenegger as Luke Brunner in episode 101 of Fubar. Cr. Amanda Matlovich/Netflix © 2023

The gang on the run

The big turn is the team on the run and the classic idea of what happens to a spy when his cover is blown. There’s no doubt Luke has made a score of enemies over his career, many of them with no idea who blew their operation. Now that they know, it’s going to be open season on Luke.

A question is how much help the CIA is going to give them. It may be that Luke is “disavowed” as the CIA wants to distance itself (given that it’s likely several of his missions were outright illegal), so the team is truly on its own.

That will boost the action and comedy as well as the fun cast dynamics that will come to play more in Season 2.

The family bond growing stronger

The fun of the first season was seeing Luke and Emma’s clashes, with Emma having spent years trying to be unlike her “boring” father only to end up just like him. The actors were terrific together and the fun touch of one of them complaining about the other’s behavior, not realizing they’re the exact same way.

Now there’s the addition of Tally, who’s naturally not going to be happy to learn both her husband and daughter have been lying to her for years. The possible reunion with Luke could be complicated by these secrets (not to mention his admitting he cheated on Tally on assignments) and Emma wrestling with whether her parents are better off apart. Seeing the strange family dynamic combined with a life on the run should make the second season more entertaining.

Fubar. Fortune Feimster as Roo Russell in episode 107 of Fubar. Cr. Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix © 2023

More comedy of the side guys

It’s not just the Brunners on the run, but the rest of their team, and that should lead to entertaining antics. Cocky younger agent Aldon (Travis Von Winkle) will continue his odd banter with Emma while trying to prove himself. Veteran Roo (Fortune Feimester) will likely hate how her twilight years are spent on this and tech helper Barry (Milan Cater) will be forced into real action.

Then there’s Donnie (Andy Buckley), who had zero idea of any of this spy world. Realizing Luke (the guy he spent the first season threatening) is a trained killer is going to rock him and is obviously worried about Tally leaving him for her ex-husband. Having this normal guy thrown into the spy shenanigans and reacting to this insanity is comedy gold that the show should run with.

Who is the mole?

A key question is just who is the mole who gave away the Brunners. The obvious suspect is Tina (Aparna Brielle), the NSA agent who helped the team and romanced Barry. She was seen speaking on the phone in Russian to someone, which is a major red flag.

Yet this is a spy show, and thus, you can’t always believe what you see. Maybe Tina is innocent (or at least not the one who burned the Brunners) and there’s another mole around. That mystery will be the focus of Season 2 and lead to some nice twists.

A big guest-star

While much of Season 2 is under wraps, it’s confirmed that Carrie-Anne Moss will be joining as a former East German spy to whom Luke goes for help. With her own action history thanks to The Matrix movies, Moss is a perfect choice for the role. Seeing her and Arnie interact will be fun and Moss will likely shine more light on Luke’s past as he continues to be a fine performance by Arnie.

Amping up the action

Given Arnie’s action history, it was no surprise FUBAR boasted some top-notch action sequences. Season 2 should be even bigger as, without the CIA holding them back, the team is going to go bigger and wilder. Arnie can still hold his own in a fight with Barbaro proving herself as an action heroine.

Season 2 should be fantastic, with the team traveling through Europe and risking an international incident with their actions. The show laid the groundwork for a good action comedy, now it has a chance to up the ante big time in its second year.

Fubar. Arnold Schwarzenegger as Luke Brunner in episode 104 of Fubar. Cr. Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix © 2023

Nods to Arnie’s past?

The entire plot of FUBAR seemed like a spin on Arnie’s 1994 hit True Lies with a spy whose secret life is revealed to his family. Season 2 can toss in more references to Arnie’s action movie past as he can make mentions of bits like invading an island (Commando), a trip to Moscow (Red Heat) or a crack about Mars (Total Recall). Maybe he can even make a joke about running for office.

It’d also be fun if the show worked in cameos from some of Arnie’s past co-stars. Dare we dream of a True Lies reunion with Tom Arnold and/or Jamie Lee Curtis? That alone makes this show even more of a great watch and why FUBAR is one Netflix show fans are anxious to see return in 2025.

FUBAR season 1 is streaming on Netflix.