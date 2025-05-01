4 funniest Tina Fey shows to watch (and 3 to skip)

Whether you first met her behind the Weekend Update desk on Saturday Night Live, as the bumbling high school math teacher in Mean Girls, or as our hapless hero Liz Lemon in 30 Rock, there's no doubt that you have watched a movie or television series starring or created/executive produced/written by Tina Fey.

The star, co-creator, and executive producer of Netflix's The Four Seasons has been making us laugh on screens big and small for two decades and counting. But what are Fey's best and funniest shows that you have to watch? From Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt to Girls5eva, we're breaking down the Tina Fey shows to watch or skip!

THE FOUR SEASONS. Tina Fey as Kate in Episode 108 of The Four Seasons | Cr. Jon Pack/Netflix © 2024

The Four Seasons

Watch! Tina Fey's latest television output is Netflix's romantic comedy-drama series The Four Seasons, based on the 1980s comedy film written and directed by Alan Alda. In the series, a group of six friends, which consists of three married couples, goes on four seasonal trips throughout one year and undergoes challenges and changes. It's a real departure from Fey's past TV work.

Some fans might not enjoy Fey creating and starring in a more straightforward comedy about midlife marital woes when we're so used to her larger than life writing with absurd and surreal jokes. But it's all about balance, and that's exactly what we received with The Four Seasons. Don't go into it expecting an off-the-walls experience, rather a more subtly funny exploration of relationships.

Tituss Burgess and Ellie Kemper in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt | Courtesy of Eric Liebowitz/Netflix

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Watch! Fresh off of 30 Rock's ending in 2013, Fey and Robert Carlock came in strong with their co-creation Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt in 2015. Originally intended for NBC, the comedy series ended up being one of the earliest Netflix original comedies and truly made its mark. Between an amazing cast led by Ellie Kemper to a sense of humor that both pushes the envelope and the boundaries of realism, Kimmy's for sure one of the most incredible and downright hilarious Tina Fey shows.

MR. MAYOR -- Pilot Episode -- Pictured: (l-r) Kyla Kenedy as Orly Bremer, Ted Danson as Neil Bremer | (Photo by: Tina Thorpe/NBC)

Mr. Mayor

Skip! Most likely the least known title in the Fey-verse, Mr. Mayor starred Ted Danson and Holly Hunter and only lasted for two seasons on NBC between 2021 and 2022. Fey again co-created the series with Robert Carlock and wrote multiple episodes. Oddly enough, Mr. Mayor was conceived as a 30 Rock offshoot for Alec Baldwin's Jack, but ended up being reconfigured for Danson. It's definitely one of Fey's most underrated series, but if you're hoping she pops up, she doesn't. In that case skip this one, otherwise check out both seasons on Prime Video.

GIRLS5EVA. (L to R) Busy Philipps as Summer, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Wickie, Sara Bareilles as Dawn and Paula Pell as Gloria in Episode 306 of GIRLS5EVA | Cr. Emily V. Aragones/Netflix © 2023

Girls5eva

Watch! Not a day goes by that anyone who watched and loved Girls5eva thinks the show deserved so much more than it got. Created by Meredith Scardino and executive produced by Fey (who made a cameo as Dolly Parton in season 3!), the series centered on a '90s girl group with one hit staging a comeback. The series began as an underrated Peacock original and ended as an underrated Netflix original. Between the cast, the writing, and the music, this show was Fey's best gift to the small screen since 30 Rock. Even in cancellation, it's still a must-watch!

Mulligan - Netflix | Courtesy of Netflix

Mulligan

Skip! The vast majority of Tina Fey's work in television is in the live-action space, but she teamed with Netflix for the adult animated comedy series Mulligan in 2023. Fey executive produces the series from creators and frequent collaborators Robert Carlock and Sam Means and can be heard in all 20 episodes as the character Dr. Farrah Braun. If you're not a fan of animation, you'll still get your laughs, but the post-apocalyptic animated comedy is an easy one to skip.

GREAT NEWS -- "Early Retirement" Episode 213 -- Pictured: (l-r) Briga Heelan as Katie, Andrea Martin as Carol | (Photo by Jordin Althaus/NBC)

Great News

Skip! The only real reason Great News has been designated as a "skip" is because you have to. As of May 2025, the short-lived NBC comedy series isn't available to watch on a major streaming service after leaving Netflix. It's a shame because Great News is a great show. The series centers on a New Jersey television news station as the producer's mother begins working as an intern.

Briga Heelan and Andrea Martin led the cast that also featured memorable performances from John Michael Higgins and Nicole Richie. Fey executive produced the series, co-wrote one episode, and even made guest appearances in five of the show's 23 episodes. Great News definitely isn't a show that should be skipped, but many did when it aired and we have to now since it's hard to find.

Tina Fey, Jane Krakowski On Location for "30 Rock" - October 6, 2008 | Jeffrey Ufberg/GettyImages

30 Rock

Watch! As if anyone would ever miss out on a chance to watch (or likely rewatch) 30 Rock. Fey created, wrote, and starred in the NBC comedy series loosely inspired by her time as a Saturday Night Live cast member and writer. The Emmy-winning series takes place beyond the scenes of a sketch show as Fey's Liz Lemon balances a personal life with the demands of her boss and employees.

30 Rock's breakneck joke pacing remains one of the most influential pieces of comedy television, and it's a gift that keeps on giving in the form of frequent viral memes. While the show's sense of humor might not be for everyone, 30 Rock is one of the most essential modern television series that everyone should experience at least once in their lives. Watch on Hulu and Peacock!