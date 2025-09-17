Gen V season 2, episode 2 recap: What is the Odessa Project?

It hasn’t taken long for Gen V season 2 to get into details about the Odessa Project. Just how dangerous is it for our favorite characters in both this series and The Boys?

Caution: This post contains SPOILERS for Gen V season 2, episode 2.

We knew that Marie would end up back at God U, so the first episode seemed a bit of a waste of time. Seeing her head back in Gen V season 2, episode 2 makes sense, though, as she needs protection after everything that happened with Cate.

Speaking of Cate, she goes into surgery in an attempt to save her life. Is it successful?

Hamish Linklater (Dean Cipher)

Dean Cipher reveals more about Andre in Gen V season 2, episode 2

Something that does stand out is how the show continues to pay tribute to Chance Perdomo. Cipher brings up that Andre’s death wasn’t Marie’s fault, but she doesn’t quite believe it. Nor does she believe Cipher—who dodges the questions about why he was at Elmira in the first place—when he tells her that Andre suffered from the same issues that his dad, Polarity, does.

Sure enough, cipher has Andre’s medical records, denoting the concerns of micro tears every time he used his powers. There were notes of tremors and migraines, which he apparently knew about. Are we really believing this guy?

After all, he later decides to get Marie, Jordan, and a few other students he has selected to go through a hero optimization seminar to help them understand how their powers really work. Cipher wants to turn them into soldiers, and that means they have a test of getting past a Viking Super known as Vikor. Nobody is a match for him, and I get that he will be an issue all the way to the end.

London Thor (Jordan Li)

Jordan and Marie make up in Gen V

Since the two now get some time to spend together, Jordan and Marie have a chance to discuss Elmira, and it’s needed. Jordan is understandably angry that Marie got out and left them behind, but they admit that it’s easier to hate Marie than be afraid of what it means now that they’ve lost Andre.

What if they lose each other? Marie makes it clear that she’s not going anywhere, and the two kiss. Yay! I do hope that this can go somewhere good, as there aren’t enough successful relationships in this franchise.

The downside is Marie’s impromptu “I love you,” which Jordan doesn’t say back. The two don’t have a chance to talk about it either, so this has to come up.

Lizze Broadway (Emma Meyer)

Emma teams up with Polarity

At the end of Gen V season 2’s premiere, Emma headed to see Polarity to tell him about Andre’s death. He already knew about it, though, and he wants revenge. The two decide to team up in Gen V season 2, episode 2, and that leads to them accessing files on Thomas Godolkin. How do they get past The Rememberer to do that? Emma is able to charm him, but considering The Rememberer’s great memory, this could backfire in the future.

While, at first, it looks like the hunt into the archives is pointless, they end up finding a secret door. There’s plenty of Nazi and KKK memorabilia, which isn’t surprising considering everything we know about Vought and Stormfront, and then Emma finds files on the Odessa Project, which includes a bunch of birth certificates and photos of deceased babies.

Excited about the situation, Emma accidentally becomes larger. We can’t help but not that this is the second time this season that Emma’s form has changed due to her emotions, which highlights a growth in her abilities. Emma takes the files about the Odessa Project, and she rushes off to tell Marie.

However, she ends up running into Sam. Uh oh!

Asa Germann (Sam), Maddie Phillips (Cate Dunlap)

What happens to Cate in Gen V season 2, episode 2?

Sam was at the hospital while Cate went through surgery to fix the damage to her brain. During surgery, she touches a nurse and that nurse ends up killing someone else. Then Cate calls out Emma’s name, making Sam realize that Emma, Marie, and Jordan were behind the attack.

As Sam hallucinates something, saying that Cate didn’t deserve to die and was trying to help them, Emma points out that Sam has been brainwashed. Eventually, he will need to face all the terrible things he’s done.

It doesn’t matter who actually hurt Cate. Vought has used an innocent Starlighter as the scapegoat, and Dogknott (who is alive, after all!) kills him.

Emma does manage to catch up with Marie, though, and now the two can look into the Odessa Project. What exactly is it? It shouldn’t take us too long to find out.

Gen V season 2, episode 2 ends with Cate waking up in the hospital bed with the dead nurses on the floor. It’s clear her powers keep malfunctioning, and Cipher walks in wanting to know what she got into.

Gen V airs on Wednesdays on Prime Video.