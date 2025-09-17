Gen V season 2 premiere recap: A beautiful tribute to Chance Perdomo

After a lengthy wait, Gen V season 2 has finally arrived. With three episodes dropping on Prime Video at once, we have plenty to get through, but lots more to look forward to.

Caution: This post contains SPOILERS for the Gen V season 2 premiere.

The first episode of the season does a brilliant job of honoring Chance Perdomo, who was tragically killed in a motorbike accident just as production started. Instead of recasting the role of Andre, his character’s death was written into the series, offering more emotion and danger than previously planned.

It takes to the end of the episode to finally learn how Andre died, although there are hints throughout the episode. It turns out that after Marie escape from Elmira, Andre found a way out. He didn’t want to leave on his own, so he waited until Jordan and Emma were with him, so they could all escape. In that time, someone had sealed the pipe. With guards and dogs after them, Andre tried to open a steel door, but his powers weren’t strong enough, and he ended up having a stroke and dying from that.

Derek Luh (Jordan Li)

Jordan and Emma get out of Elmira in Gen V season 2

After a brief look at 1967 with Thomas Godolkin and a failed experiment, we head to the present day. Jordan is thrown into a van, and Emma is inside already. They have no idea what’s going on or where they’re going, but it’s clear that they have already been through an ordeal.

When they stop, they find out that they’re at Godolkin U again. Cate is shocked to find out that Andre isn’t there, and that leads to her finding out that Andre has died. So, it’s clear that the secrets of what happened to Andre and Marie are being kept from everyone right now.

Jordan and Emma are forced to read a speech, as they accept a pardon for being “wrongly accused” of events from Gen V season 1. Of course, the press want to know where Andre and Marie are, but there is still silence on that matter.

The two just try to fit back in to school, while everyone meets the new Dean, a Supe called Cipher. With the attacks, God U is turning to an all-Supe faculty, and it’s clear that Cipher is up to something big. Jordan recognizes him from Elmira, while Emma says that there’s nothing about him online at all. They have no idea who he really is and what he can do.

When Cate has a meeting with him to find out what happened to Andre, Cipher shows off his powers. He blends chicken, and he almost takes one of Cate’s hands at the same time.

Gen V season 2 -- Courtesy of Amazon

Starlight turns to Marie for help in Gen V

Meanwhile, Marie is on the run, but she can’t hide for too long. There are Supe bountyhunters after her, and Starlight knows what it’s like to be on the run. That’s how she’s been living since The Boys season 4 ended.

However, Starlight has a request of Marie. She needs Marie to take the deal her friends did and find out about the Odessa Project. There isn’t anything about it known, except that it was something Thomas Godolkin was working on.

Marie isn’t interested in going back into the hornet’s nest. She thinks that being on the run is safer, and you can’t blame her for thinking of that. In fact, when her friends show up after they see a video of her taking down some Homelander fans, she is angry that they would take the deal. However, her anger is turned to sadness when she learns that Andre died.

Cate ends up finding the group, begging Marie to come back to school. This is how she can protect them, not that any of them want to trust Cate. As Cate learns that Marie has seen Starlight, she makes it clear that Marie needs to go back to school and tell the faculty this, otherwise, she’ll be tortured. Just as Cate steps forward to grab Marie, Jordan puts their hands out and fires of a blast that knocks Cate back into a wall.

Cate’s skull is broken and she’s bleeding out. Marie tries to save her, but she needs to put pressure on the wound on the head. To do that, there’s the risk of Cate touching Marie and forcing her to go back to the school, and so, Cate bleeds out, with the three student Supes running off.

Gen V airs on Wednesdays on Prime Video.