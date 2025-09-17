The college-age Supes are back in Gen V season 2 (and you can't miss a beat)

While the downside of a lot of Amazon shows is that we have to wait long in between seasons, a lot of the shows are worth the wait. And we know that Gen V season 2 is more than worth it.

The first season ended with Marie, Andre, Jordan, and Emma all waking up after Homelander turned on them. They were trapped in a white, sterile room, and it looked like they would become prisoners and even maybe test subjects.

However, Gen V season 2’s trailer made it clear that three of them have been released. Andre isn’t, but that’s sadly because Chance Perdomo lost his life in 2024 before the season really started up with filming. Rather than recasting, Gen V will honor Perdomo as Andre, and it looks like there’s a big storyline of revenge involving his father.

With so much going on in this college-set The Boys spinoff, there’s no way that you’ll want to miss a beat. That’s why we’ve got you covered with the full Gen V season 2 release schedule.

Gen V season 2 release schedule: Here’s when all the new episodes will be on Prime Video

As with many Amazon shows now, Gen V season 2 will be released on Wednesdays. Episodes arrive at around 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT, following suit of most other streamers in the United States. Oh, how I miss the midnight GMT release times Prime Video used to follow!

The first three episodes are now available to stream, with episode 4 arriving on Wednesday, Sept. 24. One episode will drop a week, with the finale set for Wednesday, Oct. 22.

Here’s a look at when you can expect all episodes to arrive:

Episode # Episode Title Release Date Episode 1 New Year, New U Wednesday, Sept. 17 Episode 2 Justice Never Forgets Wednesday, Sept. 17 Episode 3 H is for Human Wednesday, Sept. 17 Episode 4 Bags Wednesday, Sept. 24 Episode 5 The Kids Are Not All Right Wednesday, Oct. 1 Episode 6 TBA Wednesday, Oct. 8 Episode 7 Hell Week Wednesday, Oct. 15 Episode 8 Trojan Wednesday, Oct. 22

What to expect in Gen V season 2

At the end of the first season, Homelander blamed the four college-aged Supes of being the villains of the story. Yet, for some reason, they’re allowed back in Godolkin in the second season. It’ll be interesting to see how they’re viewed by staff and students, as while many will drink the Kool-Aid, not all of them will.

There’s a much bigger problem on their hands, though. The new dean, played by Hamish Linklater, wants to train all Supes to be soldiers. After all, we know in The Boys that there’s a war brewing between humans and Supes, and everyone has to pick a side. There is also a war within the Supes, with Starlight stepping away from The Seven, and The Seven pushing their own agenda against the group of vigilantes despite Homelander’s clear racist and homicidal ways.

The two shows happen concurrently, and we can expect The Boys characters to show up. The trailer teases that Starlight is turning to Marie for help in Gen V season 2, as this season sets the story for the final season of The Boys.

Gen V season 2 will air Wednesdays on Prime Video.