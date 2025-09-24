Gen V season 2, episode 4 recap: Cipher shows off his abilities

It seemed like the world would learn that Cate was attacked by one of their own, but Gen V season 2, episode 4 turns it all on Jordan’s head. They become the most hated Super ever.

Caution: This post contains SPOILERS for Gen V season 2, episode 4.

The episode opens with Firecracker’s show, where we learn just how Vought has twisted everything. Jordan’s reveal has been wiped out by Cate sharing on her own social feed that Jordan didn’t attack her at all. Starlighters did, and Jordan is covering for them.

With everyone turning against Jordan, Vought needs to do something to help God U. The best thing is a fight between Jordan (as the villain) and Marie (as the hero). Of course, neither of them want to do it, but their hands are forced when Cipher threatens to send them back to Elmira.

Maddie Phillips (Cate Dunlap)

Cate has to be honest about her powers in Gen V season 2, episode 4

With all that being said, Marie realizes that maybe Cate can end up working with them. It’s clear that there’s something between Cipher and Cate in the way that Cipher was shouting at her, so Marie wants to bring her in to get her close enough to Cipher to read his mind.

At first, Cate isn’t honest about her powers. Of course, Jordan and Emma don’t really want to work with Cate, but they agree that they need to. After all, Cate shares that Cipher has a hidden room with humming in his house. It’s only when they’re trying to get in that Cate has to be honest about how her powers are on the blink. She can still control minds, but it’s not in the way she wants.

That poor gnome!

While in the house, Cate and Jordan get into the room to find a horribly burned man in a hyperbaric chamber. Is this Thomas Godolkin? The fact that the Gen V season 2 premiere focused on a failed experiment would suggest this to be the case, but nobody knows about that yet.

Hamish Linklater (Dean Cipher)

Cipher is much smarter than he is letting on

Cipher is constantly a step ahead. He trains Marie, making it clear that he knows she knows about Odessa. He tells her that Thomas Godolkin wanted to create a more powerful Supe than Homelander. Is that even possible, and why would Vought want to do that? There are no answers to those two questions, but it looks like Marie is the hope for that.

However, she needs to control her abilities, and that’s why she has to initially levitate blood bags and then levitate a goat called Elon Musk—because all the animals are being named after “bad people,” according to Cipher.

Marie is able to do it at first, but she’s distracted by seeing the blood in Cipher’s neck. That leads to Elon being blown up, but Marie does get a message to her friends. Cipher doesn’t have V in his system.

However, it’s clear that Cipher is much smarter than he’s letting on. He trained Marie knowing that his house would be safe, because he had cameras everywhere. And when Cate and Emma create a plan while Jordan and Marie fight, Cipher shows off that he does have powers after all. He’s able to manipulate Jordan, taking control of them so that he can force the fight to happen. He also makes Marie aware with his wording that he is in control of Jordan right now.

Oh yes, Cipher also knows all about the camera that Emma has just planted. It would suggest that Cipher is able to read minds as well. But there is something going on with him, and the college students will need to step up their game if they want to figure it out.

In the end, we get to the halfway point on a low note for the heroes. Cipher is a dangerous man, but he also has the answers that everyone needs in Gen V season 2.

Gen V airs Wednesdays on Prime Video.