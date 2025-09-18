Gen V season 2 parents guide: Don't expect The Boys spinoff to be suitable for kids

When it comes to anything to do with The Boys, you know that it’s probably not going to be suitable for the younger members of the family. But Gen V is set in a college and not in an adult world, right? Doesn’t that make it somewhat okay?

Well, no. Gen V season 2 has dropped its first three episodes on Prime Video, and just like The Boys and its first season, it’s packed with violence, gore, language, and so much more. This is one of those shows to watch once the kids have gone to bed.

Lizze Broadway (Emma Meyer)

Gen V season 2 age rating: Explaining the TV-MA rating

Like the first season and the mothership of the franchise, Gen V season 2 has a TV-MA age rating. That means it’s not suitable for those under 18, and yes, even some older teens could find some of the content disturbing.

We’ll break down the content to explain why it has the age rating that it does. We’re trying to keep this as spoiler-free as possible.

Sex & nudity: This is on the mild side compared to the first season and much of The Boys, but it’s sure to get worse! These are college-aged students, so of course, with all the hormones, sex is going to be on their minds.

Violence & gore: The first episode of the new season earns the TV-MA rating with the level of violence included. We see Marie use her ability to control blood to maim and kill multiple people. There is also a scene that involves some Supe-on-Supe violence at the end of the first episode.

Some of the violence is just told in a story, as the show honors Chance Perdomo. While the violence isn’t shown on the screen, the level of detail the story goes into could be a bit too much for some. It all depends on whether you have an overactive imagination.

Asa Germann (Sam), Maddie Phillips (Cate Dunlap)

Language: There are plenty of F-bombs thrown in throughout the first few episodes, and that’s the way this series is going to stay. There is no limit on the swearing in The Boys universe, and we’re used to hearing the C word a bunch of times. While Gen V doesn’t use the C word as much as The Boys, it’s still there now and again.

Alcohol & drugs: Look, these are college students and there is a frat involved. You know that it means plenty of drinking and drugs. It does get excessive at times, but they’re Supes, and they don’t really care.

There is also some mind control in the first episode, which could be a bit of a “drug.” One of the characters uses mind control to help him not feel, which is a bit like when people use drugs to do the same thing. When he can’t do that from the second episode onward, there is the use of weed to help him handle some of his feelings.

Derek Luh (Jordan Li)

Overall verdict: Who is Gen V season 2 appropriate for?

Just like the first season, Gen V season 2 is not made for children. It’s created for the adults in the house, and it’s not even something that you can safely put on in the background if the children are around.

Some older teens may want to get into it, especially if they’re close to 18. It’s something you as a parent will need to decide on, as you’ll know your children the best.