Gen V season 2's teaser trailer hints at how Chance Perdomo will be honored (plus release date)

Expanding on the world of The Boys, Gen V season 2 will bring us more exciting fight scenes and an attempt to bring down Vought International. At the same time, it needs to pay tribute to one of the season 1 main cast members.

The teaser trailer for Gen V season 2 is now out, and it brings up a lot of questions. It looks like Marie and her friends are out of the Vought prison they were left in at the end of the first season. Reading between the lines and looking at how they’re ready to fight, nothing has changed for them, though. They’re just a little bit smarter at how they’re going to play this game this time.

Chance Perdomo (Andre Anderson), Jaz Sinclair (Marie Moreau), Derek Luh (Jordan Li)

Chance Perdomo will be honored in Gen V season 2

Sadly, Perdomo passed away in a motorcycle accident in March 2024, just as filming of Gen V season 2 started. This brought up the question of whether Perdomo would be recast or honored, and it didn’t take too long for Eric Kripke to confirm that he would definitely not be recast. His character would be honored, and the only way to do that would be to kill his character off and allow others to fight for vengeance.

Well, it looks like that’s exactly what’s going on in Gen V season 2. We see Sean Patrick Thomas making it clear that he is angry about what happened to his son, and he is ready to fight back. Thomas plays Polarity, Perdomo’s Andre Anderson’s father. This would hint that Andre is killed and Polarity blames Vought Intentional or Godolkin University. After all, he doesn’t seem to be going after Marie, Emma, or Jordan, so he doesn’t seem to blame the cause that the four of them were fighting for.

The fight against the college isn’t going to stop, but it is going to be a little harder. There’s a new Dean, and he seems to have some sort of ability. He is also very much interested in pushing the Vought agenda — likely because he believes it’s the safest option of the lot — but could he end up switching sides? We also get glimpses of various characters from The Boys, including Firecracker, making it clear that we are still within The Boys timeline, and you’ll probably want to get caught up on both shows!

Gen V season 2 gets a premiere date

On top of the teases, we get a premiere date. Gen V season 2 will premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 17. The first three episodes drop and then the rest of the season released weekly on Wednesdays. With eight episodes in total, that puts the finale date as Wednesday, Oct. 22.

If Gen V season 1 is anything to judge, Gen V season 2 will take place somewhere between The Boys season 4 and 5, making it more of a The Boys season 4.5, so it’s definitely worth checking out that series to get ready for some of those characters who are sure to show up.

Gen V will premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 17 on Prime Video.