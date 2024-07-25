Amazon says Gen V season 2 is coming in 2025
By Bryce Olin
With The Boys season 4 finale airing in July 2024, all eyes turn to Gen V season 2, the next season set in the world of The Boys.
We already know that Gen V season 2 is coming to Prime Video before The Boys season 5, which is going to be the final season of the great series. Back when Gen V season 1 came to an end, there was a lot of talk about how Gen V, which is set in the same world around the same time as the events of The Boys, nailed the handoff and paved the way for the events of The Boys season 5. Well, The Boys returned the favor and have now set up Gen V season 2.
Recently, Vernon Sanders, the head of TV at Amazon MGM Studios, revealed that Gen V season 2 is on schedule for a 2025 release in an interview with The Wrap.
"We are in production now. We’ve been in production for several weeks now, probably a month or two and I’m hoping that will be out next year."
We learned a few weeks ago that Gen V season 2 was officially back in production. There were reports production was going to start sooner, but that was delayed after star Chance Perdomo died in March 2024. Production began on season 2 in May 2024, according to reports.
It's unclear how long production on Gen V season 2 will take. If things actually got started in May, there's a chance that production could wrap sometime this fall. Then, it's on to post-production before the new season is released.
So, we'll be getting Gen V season 2 in 2025. We know that's good news for fans of the series. It's too hard, at this point in time, to predict when the new season will be released, but I'd be willing to bet it's coming sometime in the spring or summer of 2025.
Speaking of 2025, The Boys season 5 will not be released next year. Eric Kripke shared an update with Variety that season 5 starts filming in November. It will last through mid-2025. It'd be a big challenge to get the full season edited and ready to go by the end of the year.
Then, days ago, Karl Urban confirmed that The Boys season 5 will be released in 2026 in a post on Instagram.
So, that's the timeline: Gen V season 2 in 2025 followed by The Boys season 5 in 2026.
It's going to be a long wait, but it's nice that we have Gen V season 2 to look forward to next year. Then, we'll be ready for the final season of The Boys coming a year later.
Honestly, it makes a lot of sense why Prime Video would stagger these shows. We know they both have a lot of action sequences, special effects, and CGI. It takes a long time to make them happen, and because they both feed into each other, it makes sense that the creative teams know where that handoff in story will happen in each series.
Prime Video also has a decent history of staggering the releases of its similar shows. For example, we saw The Boys season 3 in 2022, Gen V season 1 in 2023, and The Boys season 4 in 2024. We saw the same thing happen with The Wheel of Time season 1 in 2021, followed by The Rings of Power in 2022 and The Wheel of Time season 2 in 2023.
Stay tuned for more news about Gen V season 2 and The Boys season 5.