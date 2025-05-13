The Boys season 5 will see 'emotional' storyline between Homelander and Soldier Boy

The Boys season 3 delivered a powerful moment, and that was the big reveal that Soldier Boy is Homelander’s dad. However, nothing could come of that in the fourth season, but there is hope for The Boys season 5.

At the end of The Boys season 4, Homelander was reunited with his (frozen) dad. Soldier Boy was put on ice due to how dangerous he was. Not only did he want to destroy all those who betrayed him back in the day, but he was able to wipe out all Supes by removing the Compound-V from their system. This could have been great for those who wanted to lose their powers, but not so great for those who needed them.

Homelander had no idea where Soldier Boy was taken, but that was revealed to him at the end of the fourth season. Now he has a chance to face his father, while potentially getting the love he needs.

Antony Starr (Homelander) - Credit: Jasper Savage/Prime Video

Homelander just wants to be loved in The Boys

It’s always been clear that Homelander is just looking for love. He was raised in a lab, continually tested on to figure out what could destroy him. While he is invincible, he’s not immortal, as we see throughout the fourth season that he is getting older — and he definitely doesn’t like that!

So, now he’s on the hunt for someone to love him. Finding out that his dad is Soldier Boy and still alive gives him that hope. It’s no wonder that he’s chosen to take the frozen Soldier Boy.

We know that Jensen Ackles will be a series regular in The Boys season 5, which means he’s coming back from his frozen sleep. The question is how he’ll react when that happens.

Credit: Courtesy of Prime. Copyright: © Amazon Content Services LLC.

There’s emotion for Homelander and Soldier Boy in The Boys season 5

In an interview with TV Insider, Eric Kripke admitted that the revelation that Soldier Boy is Homelander’s dad came so late in the third season that there wasn’t the time to play with that. The fifth season allows them to go deeper into this, as we learn that Homelander just wants a dad who is proud of him.

We’ll get some emotional moments for both of them. After all, while Soldier Boy doesn’t initially seem all that impressed with his son, he doesn’t know the Supe. All he sees is the Homelander that Butcher and others led him to believe he is, and arguably, that view was biased. So, being around Homelander more will give Soldier Boy a chance to find out who his son really is.

“And I think the same goes for Soldier Boy…. [Homelander] just wants a dad to love him and be proud of him. And without spoiling anything in Season 5, I would say, because the revelation that Soldier Boy was his father came so late in Season 3, we never really got the chance to play it, but actually playing this father-son relationship between those two characters, there’s a lot of material to mine there and a lot of fraught emotional turns.”

The Boys season 5 is set to bring plenty of scenes between the two. Now we’re ready for the season to arrive!

The Boys is available to stream on Prime Video.